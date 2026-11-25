See what's on my 2026 holiday wish list, from fun drinkware and travel finds to jewelry, beauty favorites and cozy gifts for home.

I can’t believe another year has passed and it’s time to start looking at holiday gifting again. This year was tricky for me because I hadn’t given it much thought.

Once I started thinking about it, I realized most of the things I wanted were more practical than fun. However, I managed to find some fun options, too. Maybe some ofThe very first thing I wanted to add to my list was a large sauté pan. I have a smaller one that I absolutely love, but it doesn’t always get the job done when I’m cooking for the whole family.

Also read Strategies for SMB Apparel Retailers to Win the 2026 Holiday Shopping Season

So I added this 10-Qt pan with lid to my list to help with all my large-batch cooking needs. I’ve always been a sucker for fun drinkware, and for the last year, I’ve had my eye on this bubble sipper set from Glitterville. I don’t do a lot of entertaining, but when I do, I would pull this set out. Honestly, I’d just use them for myself when I decide to have a nightcap before bed.

I’m trying to be more intentional about planning trips. Whether it’s a mini vacation or a week-long getaway, it’s important to take some time to explore different parts of the world. I haven’t gotten new luggage since 2013, when I was doing a lot of international travel for my job at the time. That luggage has taken a beating, so I’m ready for a new set.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I found this carry-on set that comes in fun colors and would fit my needs perfectly. Travel tumblers would also make a welcome gift, and this Voyager Tumbler is the one I’ve had my eye on for this holiday season. The features are great and the color options are beautiful! My favorite is the tortoise.

These would make wonderful stocking stuffers for the hard-to-shop-for people on your list. This year has been all about investing in more pieces to up my jewelry game. I’ve added both costume jewelry and fine jewelry to my assortment and have been stacking, mixing and matching them all, whether I’m going casual or dressing up for the day. I’ve wanted to add this birthstone ring to my assortment since BaubleBar introduced it about a year ago.

So, I’m finally adding one to my wish list and hope Santa will see it! One of the things I’ve been doing to treat myself over the last couple of months is making sure my nails are done. I’ve been achieving this by using press-on nails. Press-ons have come a long way since I first tried them in high school.

Once you get the hang of the proper prep and application, they give a salon visit a run for its money. I’ve been stocking up on sets so I’m ready when it’s time for a change, so I’ve added this Glamnetic Press-On Bundle to my list. You get eight sets for the cost of what you’d pay for two salon visits. You do the math!

Advertisement

Advertisement

I don’t have a lot of time for an at-home spa day with two little ones running around, but when I do get a minute to myself, I spend it trying to do a little self-pampering. I’ve been working on my skincare routine, so I added this facial hydration system to my wish list as a much-needed addition to help hydrate and care for my skin.

In addition to skincare, I’ve always been a stickler for oral hygiene. I love my Sonicare toothbrush, but it’s ancient and on its last leg. I added this Sonicare DiamondClean model to my list as a much-needed upgrade. My teeth and gums will thank me!

Finally, what is the holiday season without robes? My current robes are a pretty sad bunch, so I’m adding a new one to my wish list. The Boll & Branch robe is on the high-end side, but I would be doing myself a disservice if I didn’t invest in a luxe one.

I can’t remember the last time I bought myself a robe or was gifted one, so this one will hopefully last me for years, with its soft, plush Turkish cotton and comfortable shawl collar. This post contains affiliate links which may give us a commission at no additional cost to you. You don’t want to miss a post and we promise not to bug you to death. Additionally Lauren hosts a bi-weekly podcast called