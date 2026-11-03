MVSU Basketball Star Qingfang Pang Detained by ICE Over Visa Issues

Mississippi Valley State University loses 6-foot-9 recruit Qingfang Pang to ICE detention weeks before season. The team hopes he returns for the NCAA Division I campaign.

Mississippi Valley State University basketball prospect Qingfang Pang was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement shortly after arriving in Itta Bena for the fall semester. The 6-foot-9 junior forward from China had just completed his arrival procedures when university officials discovered his student visa had expired, triggering immediate federal intervention. This legal crisis occurred less than two months before the start of the college basketball season, casting a shadow over the Delta Devils roster just weeks before tip-off.

The Arrival and Initial Hopes for the Delta Devils

Qingfang Pang landed at Mississippi Valley State University last month with high expectations from fans who were eager to see the program improve its standing in NCAA Division I basketball. The team had finished last in the league for three consecutive seasons, suffering through a historic losing streak that included not winning a single nonconference game against Division I opponents in the last 20 years. However, the arrival of Pang, a player who garnered over 10 offers from top-ranked programs like the University of Illinois and the University of Michigan out of high school in Queens, New York, sparked a wave of optimism.

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Donnell Maxie, the MVSU spokesperson, recalled the immediate impact Pang had on the small campus nestled in the Delta region. "You walk around, and you're a 7-foot or 6-9 Asian kid here," Maxie noted. "Everybody wants to talk to you." The junior forward had spent the last two years developing his game at Monroe University in New York before transitioning to the Division I stage. His presence was seen as a transformative addition to a program that typically relies on "buy games" to generate revenue, earning nearly $1 million in payouts in 2024 alone.

Visa Complications and ICE Intervention

Despite the excitement surrounding Pang's recruitment, the administrative process quickly unraveled. Within days of his arrival, Pang attended a player photoshoot and met with the university's international student services office. This office is responsible for monitoring the 60 international students at MVSU to ensure strict compliance with federal immigration requirements. During the routine review of his documentation, officials identified that Pang's visa had expired, a critical administrative failure that halted his enrollment immediately.

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The discovery of the expired visa led to Pang being placed in ICE detention. The Delta Devils had secured Pang as a late admit for the semester, but the legal and bureaucratic hurdles proved insurmountable in time. The incident highlights the complex intersection of collegiate athletics and federal immigration law, where student-athletes are not exempt from the same visa regulations as other international students. The team was left without its newly acquired star player just as practice preparations were underway.

Coach Mike Davis and the Search for a Competitive Edge

Head coach Mike Davis had constructed an unconventional lineup for the upcoming season, focusing on taller and more diverse talent than previous Delta Devils teams. Pang was intended to be one of three players with an international background on the squad, joining 7-foot center Tianhao "Howie" Wu, who also hails from China. Oliver Fell, who runs a popular fan account for the Delta Devils, emphasized that Pang was a caliber of player the university does not see often. He described Pang as a potential centerpiece of the squad who brought a different personality and skill set to the court.

Fell, who has accrued over ten times more followers than the official team account on X, stressed that the loss of Pang would be a huge blow to the team's athletic capabilities. The Delta Devils have long struggled with on-court performance, but the addition of experienced recruits from junior college and high school elite circles was seen as a strategic move to change their fortunes. The unexpected absence of such a high-profile recruit disrupts the coach's planned roster dynamics and leaves a significant gap in the frontcourt.

Next Steps for the Team and Recruit

As of late October 2026, the situation remains unresolved for Qingfang Pang, who is currently detained while his legal status is reviewed. Mississippi Valley State University is now forced to adjust its roster without its newly signed forward. The athletic department faces the difficult task of rebuilding its hopes for the season while navigating the aftermath of this recruitment failure. The incident serves as a stark reminder for HBCUs and smaller programs that recruiting international talent requires meticulous attention to visa timelines and legal compliance.