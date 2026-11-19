The MV Mwanza, the largest ferry on Lake Victoria, struck Bismarck Rock while avoiding a collision with another vessel during sea trials. No injuries were reported in the incident involving Tanzania's new ferry.

The MV Mwanza, a newly commissioned 306ft (93.6m) ferry operating on Lake Victoria, collided with a rock formation on Wednesday morning. The vessel struck Bismarck Rock at approximately 10:30 am while performing sea trials. This incident occurred after the captain took evasive action to avoid hitting a passenger ferry inbound from Sengerema in northwestern Tanzania.

Evasive Maneuvers Lead to Collision

The MV Mwanza narrowly missed the inbound ferry before being forced to ram into the obstacle. The 1,200-passenger-capacity vessel is the largest ferry currently operating on Lake Victoria, the world's largest tropical lake. Witnesses observed passengers scattered across the top deck as the ship briefly mounted the rocks. It then crashed back down into the freshwater lake, sending thick black smoke billowing from the engine area.

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The captain reversed the vessel away from the scene immediately after the impact. This quick reaction is credited with preventing more severe structural damage to the hull. The ship was undergoing standard sea trials at the time of the collision. Stakeholders were aboard the ferry to observe the testing procedures. An official investigation into the specific mechanics of the collision has since been launched.

Witness Testimony and Historical Context

Bakari Mwigeli, a witness present during the incident, stated that the captain's swift actions averted a worse accident. He told local news outlet The Citizen Reporter that the ship was about to hit the passenger ferry coming from Sengerema. Mwigeli explained that had the operator not reversed quickly, the MV Mwanza would have hit two rocks.

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He noted that hitting both rocks could have caused them to collapse. The rock formation is named Bismarck Rock after a statue of former German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck. This statue was erected on or near the formation during the German East Africa colonial period. British forces removed the statue during the First World War. The name Bismarck Rock remains despite the removal of the historical monument.

Impact on Regional Transport and Trade

Ferries serve as vital links for isolated island communities scattered across Lake Victoria. These vessels provide essential connections to the mainland for transport, trade, healthcare, and education. The MV Mwanza was entering service this year to bolster these critical routes. Fortunately, no one was injured in the collision. This stands in stark contrast to other recent maritime incidents globally.

Earlier this month, a docked cruise ship capsized in New Orleans, Louisiana, after being hit by a tanker. The American Heritage, operated by American Cruise Lines, was struck by the Atlantic Asphalt shortly after midday on Friday. That incident involved a 520ft (158.5m) tanker. All 180 people on board were rescued in what was termed a miracle.

New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno reported that 32 passengers from that Mississippi incident were treated in local hospitals. Two of those being treated were New Orleans Harbor Police officers. They dove into the water to help rescue passengers. While the Lake Victoria incident was minor compared to the American accident, it highlights the dangers of navigating large vessels in constrained waters.