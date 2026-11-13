Muwekma Ohlone support SJSU's postponing Native American Heritage Month events

The Muwekma Ohlone stand by San Jose State University's decision to postpone certain events.

The Muwekma Ohlone stand by San Jose State University's decision to postpone certain events. Students and tribal members recently expressed outrage after the university postponed a campus walk, exhibit, and reception, citing state and federal law compliance concerns.

Muwekma Ohlone, the original inhabitants of the land, on Thursday told NBC Bay Area the event organizers were not following proper Native American protocols. Tribes from all across the United States and Mexico come to the annual Mexica New Year celebration in San Jose. But before any tribe can come into the area for spiritual ceremonial reasons, they first have to clear it with the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe.

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"That's when you do invite the tribe of the area you're in, you do ask for permission to pray on their lands," said Charlene Nijmeh, chairwoman of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe. The Muwekma Ohlone said that is not what happened at San Jose State University this year as part of Native American Heritage Month.

"Those are spirits. These things are spiritual items. These things have life," said Joey Torres, the Muwekma Ohlone's spiritual advisor.

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"They're things we go to as our medicine. " And that is why the Muwekma Ohlone Nation is supporting the university's decision to postpone some of the scheduled events. Nimjeh said every other tribe knows the traditions and protocols because they have been in place for generations.

"This is a good time to talk about, because the San Francisco Bay Area seems like a free for all," Nimjeh said. "The Ohlone people are still here in our homeland. But everybody comes here to pray and do all these cultural activities without ever inviting us.

" Nimjeh said the Ohlones would provide a welcoming blessing for those events and ceremonies, which is the Native American protocol. Some student-led events are still being held on campus to celebrate Native American Heritage Month without objection from the first people.