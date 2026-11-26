Musume restaurant has reopened downtown Fort Worth after a $4 million rebuild and nearly three years of uncertainty caused by a January 2024 gas leak explosion. The revitalized venue features a new lounge and a restored private dining room within a former bank vault, while retaining over 80% of its original staff.

After a $4 million rebuild, Musume is back with a new look and several additions, including a new lounge and a restored private dining room inside the building’s former bank vault.

After nearly three years of uncertainty and a $4 million rebuild, Musume restaurant is welcoming customers back to downtown Fort Worth. The restaurant, located beneath the Sandman Hotel, was destroyed in a January 2024 explosion that injured 21 people. The blast was later determined to have been caused by a gas leak, according to Musume partner Khalil Lalani. For Lalani and the restaurant team, the explosion marked the beginning of a long and uncertain road to reopening.

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Musume had been open for just seven months.