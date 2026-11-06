Mustique Seaweed Crisis and Music Industry Secrets

Mick Jagger's Mustique home faces sargassum blooms while Adele plans a surprise album release and Lewis Hamilton buys property near Kim Kardashian.

Mick Jagger's private island retreat on Mustique is currently facing a severe environmental challenge caused by massive accumulations of sargassum seaweed. This ecological issue, which has also been highlighted in the Blue Planet III documentary hosted by David Attenborough, has significantly impacted the luxury Caribbean destination. The rolling stones frontman had his holiday interrupted earlier this year due to the overwhelming odor and visual pollution of the ocean algae bloom.

The Sargassum Seaweed Problem

The phenomenon involves tons of seaweed washing up on the shores every night, creating a relentless nuisance for residents and visitors alike. The sargassum traps various forms of litter, including empty bottles, flip-flops, and nappies, which all stink in the sun. Additionally, the decaying organic matter attracts clouds of tiny midges, making the beach unusable for relaxation.

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Retreat Management Challenges

Resort staff have been forced to hire workers to dig trenches at dawn each morning to bury the accumulating waste. This daily labor is necessary to maintain the pristine appearance of the island's coastline. The problem is most intense during the summer months, leading to hope that the situation will improve by the time Jagger arrives next month for his festive family break.

Adele's New Album Strategy

In a separate entertainment development, the singer Adele has reportedly completed a new album after working on it secretly since 2022. Industry sources indicate that the project has been in progress for four years, and the artist is considering a surprise drop unannounced overnight. This strategy mirrors the method used by Beyonce in 2013, aiming for a modern release without traditional fanfare.

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Touring and Acting Plans

Adele remains hesitant about large-scale touring due to her commitments to her son Angelo, who is 14 years old. However, she has placed holds on significant venues in the UK for potential summer performances. She is also preparing for her acting debut in the Tom Ford film Cry To Heaven, which is based on a novel by Anne Rice.

Lewis Hamilton Property Search

Meanwhile, Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton is actively house hunting in Los Angeles to live closer to his partner Kim Kardashian. He has instructed agents to find a mansion in areas such as Malibu, Hollywood Hills, or Pacific Palisades. The search includes options for both renting and buying, signaling a deepening commitment to the relationship.