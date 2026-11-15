Mustafa Aman Arrested for Immigration Fraud Scheme in Seattle

Seattle resident Mustafa Aman faces six counts of immigration fraud after allegedly forging documents to help friends and family obtain US visas.

Mustafa Aman, a 39-year-old Seattle resident, was arrested Tuesday on a six-count indictment alleging he participated in a long-running conspiracy to submit false information to government agencies. The charges stem from a scheme designed to help friends and family members secure immigration status through deceptive means, involving the creation of forged documents and false statements dating back to 2013 and continuing into 2024. The U.S. Department of Justice identified the case as a significant example of immigration fraud, highlighting the defendant's exploitation of the United States legal system for personal gain.

The Mechanics of the Fraudulent Scheme

According to the indictment, Aman leveraged his specialized knowledge of the immigration process and connections to a United States defense contractor to facilitate these frauds. He allegedly created fake letters of recommendation and assisted associates in manufacturing counterfeit employee badges and letters of support. These materials were used to falsely claim employment history with American entities in Afghanistan, a key requirement for certain visa categories.

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On his own application for citizenship, Aman submitted false statements claiming he was single, despite being married. This deception was part of a broader pattern where he made false representations to public officials, including members of the State Department and Congressional staff, to secure benefits and status for himself and others. The FBI Seattle field office noted that Aman used his position to cheat the system for the benefit of his social circle.

Specific Instances and Co-Conspirators

The federal documents detail multiple specific incidents where Aman provided fraudulent assistance. In 2014, he supplied a fake recommendation letter to a co-conspirator for a Special Immigrant Visa application, despite the individual having no work history with an American company in Afghanistan. The co-conspirator used Aman's draft to falsely claim such employment, misleading the visa adjudication process.

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In 2016, Aman provided a forged recommendation letter for another individual, and again in 2022, he assisted two separate people with false letters and employment information to obtain Afghan Special Immigrant Visas. These repeated actions demonstrate a sustained effort to manipulate the visa system over nearly a decade. The charges include submitting false writings for forged recommendation letters intended for non-citizens seeking visas.

Official Reactions and Government Stance

Acting U.S. Attorney Floyd emphasized the severity of the offense, stating that immigration fraud is a serious problem that undermines the generosity of the country. Floyd noted the disturbing nature of the case, particularly because Aman, who previously helped the U.S. in Afghanistan and was granted citizenship as a trusted ally, allegedly used fraud at every step to bring others to the United States. He described the defendant as someone who exploited the nation's trust.

W. Mike Herrington, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle field office, added that Aman is charged with using his position and special knowledge to deceive the system. Herrington stated that the FBI hopes this indictment serves as a stark reminder of the consequences for defrauding the United States. The office stressed the importance of seeking American citizenship through lawful channels, warning that fraudulent activities will be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted.

Legal Consequences and Current Status

Mustafa Aman now faces six counts including making a false statement in a passport application and using a passport secured by false statements. The indictment outlines his role in creating false documentation for others, which constitutes a direct violation of federal immigration laws. Authorities have confirmed that the investigation uncovered a network of deception that spanned more than a decade.

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The arrest marks a significant development in the enforcement of immigration laws in the Seattle area. As the legal process unfolds, Aman will proceed through the federal court system where the details of the evidence will be presented. The case highlights the rigorous scrutiny applied to visa applications and the consequences for those who attempt to circumvent established legal procedures for immigration status.