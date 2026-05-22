Must-See Movies on Peacock for This Holiday Weekend

Peacock is a great streamer to watch movies, mostly known for hosting network TV shows. It has a healthy mix of old and new movies, including classics and recently released blockbuster films. This guide highlights three handpicked movie gems for the holiday weekend.

Why waste time scrolling through Peacock looking for something to watch this weekend when you can watch these three handpicked movie gems instead? Though it has yet to gain the same audience as a Netflix or Prime Video, Peacock is still a great streamer to watch movies.

It\'s mostly known for hosting network TV shows, but it has more to offer. Peacock\'s movie catalog is supported by NBC/Universal, so there is a healthy mix of old and new. Not only does Peacock have a ton of classics from the distant and recent past, but it is also a landing spot for blockbuster films fresh out of theaters.

These movies tend to dominate the Peacock charts, with many curious fans waiting until they land on streaming to give them a go. Despite having an abundance of choices, it isn\'t always easy to sort through pages and pages of movies. A glut of options can actually make it even harder to choose, especially with a lineup as stacked as Peacock\'s. Weekends are perfect for watching movies, so it\'s best not to waste too much time trying to make selections. Below is a list of must-sees for this holiday weekend





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Peacock Must-See Movies Holiday Weekend 3 Handpicked Movie Gems Dirty Dancing Kill Bill The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare

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