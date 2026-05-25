Must-Read Romance Novels of 2026

Check out the latest romance novels of 2026, featuring stories of love, loss, and self-discovery. From forced proximity to high-stakes pirate adventures, there’s something for everyone in this year’s lineup of must-read books.

Whether you prefer checking out these must-read books at the beach or by the pool, tons of authors are making their highly anticipated return with new novels just in time for peak relaxation.

This one follows the story of Nikki Bennet and appears to pull a major story line from her own life — but more on that in a second. Rules for the Summer by Meghan Quinn is a story of forced proximity between Renley Gossage and Theo Williams who find themselves as neighbors for the summer. The season of love is upon us — and for those spending Valentine’s Day without a significant other, there’s always some good smut to read.

While romance novels are best read during the month of love, they can be enjoyed all year long. Whether you’re into those spicy scenes or some more low-key love, there’s always a romance novel for everyone. Eunice Carter is Manhattan’s first Black female prosecutor and has her sights set on bringing down notorious gangster Lucky Luciano.

Working with madame Polly Adler, who has built up her high-class brothel business, the women do anything to convict the leader of one of New York’s most famous crime families. Journalist Hallemann chronicles the two iconic families and how they mirror each other in rather telling ways.

After finding out that her fiancé had been dating another woman, Cara teams up with her brother to end the marriage before it begins might just lead to a love story of her own. Get ready to rip your heart out with a second-chance romance following Cecilia Chen, who is struggling as a mom in a complicated marriage, and Anouk Ferrand, whom she hasn’t seen for 20 years.

When returning to campus following the death of their beloved college professor, Faye finds herself drugged and kidnapped by an ex-boyfriend, Henry. The story unfolds through a week of Faye’s captivity as she experiences several demands from Henry — and the truth. Not only are some of the biggest romance writers back with some summer love stories that will knock your socks off, but a few major celebs have memoirs on the horizon.

Emery Finch has been married to Luca for three years. The two tied the knot after only knowing each other for one night. When a tragic accident takes Luca from her, Emery must make him remember their life together. This psychological thriller follows Emily, a new mother in Manhattan, who begins fixating on finding her college roommate Daisy, who has been missing for years.

When Daisy suddenly reappears, so many questions arise. A high-stakes pirate love story is everything we never knew we needed. Follow Cat Rose as she does everything in her power to save her empire while hunting their greatest enemy: the only man she’s ever loved. Whether you’re into those spicy scenes or some more low-key love, there’s always a romance novel for everyone.

Get ready, readers, because 2026 is gearing up to be a big year for books.





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