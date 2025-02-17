Must-Have Gadgets for Every Home

Discover a collection of innovative gadgets designed to streamline your daily routine and enhance your home experience. From pet tech to smart home solutions and clever cleaning tools, these recommendations will have you wondering how you ever lived without them.

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

that's an absolute must-have for pet parents — you'll be able to check on Fido at any time and will even receive push notifications when your pup is barking so you can talk to them through the app to calm them:'Having cameras inside the house is nice for checking on the dogs. Having a feeder where you can watch your dogs eat is better.The setup was easy, and I was up and running in no time. I have no regrets making this purchase, and I’ve gotten my dogs used to the new camera, and they definitely enjoy all the treats being dispensed.Highly recommend for people who aren’t at home a lot and worry about their pets and just want to give them some loving while you’re busy.' —, because you and I both know you don't want to spend a weekend morning trying to conquer all of the pet hair, debris, and other unexplainable messes that have found their way into your home. Kick your feet up, put on a podcast, and let this lil' gadget do its thing.This robotic vacuum can easily move between hard floors and low- to medium-pile carpets/rugs and can pick up all the accumulated dust, dirt, and hair while you go about your day. It has an infrared sensor to avoid knocking into obstacles (like furniture and walls) and drop-sensing tech so it won't fall down stairs and off ledges. And if it starts to run low on battery, it'll just return to its base for a recharge! Reviewers do recommend keeping stray items like socks and cords off the floor before running this.'This robot vacuum is incredible! I have three dogs and a cat; this vacuum is a time saver. I run it each day, and it has done an incredible job of keeping pet hair, dirt, and debris picked up in my home.with a flexible neck to light every candle in your house to create the *perfect* ambiance without concern you'll run out of lighter fluid. 'I cook outside, and lighting a fire during wet and windy weather was a real pain. This lighter was a game changer!to pop into the top of your tank — it'll last up to three months and clean with every single flush. Now 'This works absolutely phenomenal. I would clean the bowl area every weekend like clock work to remove mold or something…Our municipal water system may not inject enough chlorine to prohibit? ButWorks on the Koehler new low flush systems…amazing. No chlorine damage to rubber parts either like other devices! Pretty simple instructions to install.' —with a unique patented brush design that'll let you invite guests to sit down without fear of them being covered head-to-toe in your dog's hair. 'The ChomChom Roller really works. I have two German Shepherds who shed SO much, so this was necessary. The ChomChom Roller picked up SO much fur the vacuum couldn’t.' —'I've had it in my possession for like two hours and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed.I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best.' —you'll likely want to buy for every single switch in your home (apologies) as you'll be able to use it to transform *any* device into a smart one! Once you set it up you'll be able to use Google, Alexa, or an app on your phone to control it. Technology, man.Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to'smart enable' other parts of your home. I need to get one of these for my husband who drags himself out of bed every morning to turn on his espresso machine.'This is exactly what I was looking for and had no idea it existed until I saw someone mention it on TikTok! Our front walkway gets pretty dark at night, and I was frustrated with trying to remember to turn on the light every evening and off every morning. I looked into those light sensors you can plug in, but our front porch light is under an awning with enough shade that it would have kept the light on 24/7.. I applied it to the indoor light switch and set the time on my phone. It has worked perfectly ever since.' —for anyone who has been looking for a fun, but affordable, way to add a delightful pop of color to their kitchen counter and certainly doesn't have the time or patience to make a carefully crafted coffee each morning.I have this machine in evergreen, and it flawlessly matches my kitchen — which absolutely sparks joy. I was admittedly a little confused at first on how to use it (surprisingly), but once I figured it out, it was smooth sailin





BuzzFeed / 🏆 730. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Smart Home Pet Tech Gadgets Cleaning Lifestyle Home Improvement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kitchen Gadgets for Every NeedDiscover a range of innovative kitchen gadgets designed to simplify cooking, baking, and organization. From space-saving organizers to time-saving appliances, these tools will elevate your culinary experience.

Read more »

Must-Have Gadgets and Gifts for Every InterestThis article presents a collection of unique and entertaining products, from LED lightsaber chopsticks to a magnetic nail polish set, perfect for gift-giving or personal indulgence.

Read more »

Every Street Duval: Jacksonville man’s mission to run every street in JacksonvilleEden had some “Sidewalk Talk” with Rotarian Marshall Butler, who has embarked on an ambitious project to run every street in Jacksonville, Florida, covering over 15,000 streets and an estimated 6,000 to 7,000 miles.

Read more »

The Porsche 911 Dakar Is Coming Back as a HybridThe sports car that's designed for almost every weather and every road is going electric.

Read more »

Presidents Day Deals: Exclusive Discounts on Gadgets, Skincare and Kitchen Appliances!Don't wait for the long weekend to start saving! Take advantage of these exclusive Presidents Day deals on top-rated gadgets, trending skincare, and essential kitchen appliances from brands like KitchenAid, Dr. Brandt, and more. We've partnered with lifestyle and tech expert Mario Armstrong to share our favorite picks, all at incredible discounts up to 40% off! Plus, we've got amazing deals on Brooklinen towels, Lands' End totes and SharperImage heating pads. Get ready for serious savings!

Read more »

Kitchen Gadgets That Will Make You a Cooking SuperstarThis text explores several fantastic kitchen gadgets, praising their functionality, design, and ease of use. From a compact KitchenAid mixer to a multi-functional Instant Pot, these tools are sure to elevate any home cook's experience.

Read more »