Muslims are expected to surpass Christians as the world's largest religion by 2035, according to projections released by the Pew Research Center on Wednesday.

Muslims are expected to surpass Christians as the world's largest religion by 2035, according to projections released by the While both Islam and Christianity are growing, the former is growing much faster, as Muslims tend to have more children than other majorFrom 2020 to 2025, the fertility rate for Muslims was 3.1 children per woman, and the rate for Christians was 2.5, according to Pew.

The average fertility rate for all other women was 1.6, below the 2.1 needed for each generation to replace itself. About 252 million babies were born to Muslim mothers from 2020 to 2025, compared with 208 million born to Christian mothers. Muslim women gave birth to more babies than women in any other religion during that timeframe.

Also read Muslims are projected to outnumber Christians by 2035 as the world’s largest religion

In the coming decades, Muslims are the only major religious group expected to have growing numbers of births, as others are projected to have either steady numbers of births or to experience gradual decline. In 2020, there were 2.27 billion Christians and 2.02 billion Muslims worldwide, according to Pew's estimates. The research center's projections forecast that by 2035, there will be 2.57 billion Muslims and 2.52 billion Christians.

If trends continue, by 2070, there will be more than 3.6 billion Muslims and just under 3 billion Christians worldwide. Pew also projects that within 40 years, the U.S. will no longer have a Christian majority. According to Pew, 62% of U.S. adults are currently Christian, but that will fall below 50% by 2065. A major factor for the decrease in Christians in the U.S. and Canada is the increase in people who do not have a religious affiliation.

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By 2070, the religiously unaffiliated are projected to account for 41% of the U.S. population and outnumber Christians in Canada. Between 2020 and 2070, the world’s population is projected to increase by 29%, and Muslims and Christians are the only religious groups Pew analyzed that are expected to keep pace. Muslims are expected to grow by 80%, and Christians by 30%.

While Hindus and Jews are increasing in absolute numbers, projections show them declining as a percentage of the global population, according to Pew. Buddhists are forecasted to shrink both in number and as a portion of the world’s population, partly due to expected declines in the overall populations of China, Japan, and South Korea.

Most of the world’s population growth is expected to occur in Africa over the coming decades, particularly south of the Sahara Desert, where most people areor Muslims. The research center projects that the region’s high fertility and rising life expectancy will boost the global numbers of both religions.

According to Pew, more than half of the world’s Christians will live in sub-Saharan Africa by 2070, and Congo will surpass the U.S. as the country with the most Christians, with an expected population of 299 million. Europe's population is expected to decrease by 17% by 2070, and the number of Christians there will shrink from 505 million to 324 million, per the research center. Also by 2070, Europe's Muslim population is expected to increase from 6% to 13%.

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The number of Christians in the U.S. is projected to decline from about 217 million in 2020 to about 174 million in 2070, Pew said. The projections and estimates are part of Pew's broader project that examined how the size of major religious groups could change between 2020 and 2070. The projections consider recent differences between religious groups’ age profiles, fertility rates, and patterns of religious switching and migration.