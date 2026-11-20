Muslims are projected to surpass Christians as the world's largest religious group by 2035, according to Pew Research Center (Center bias). Despite the shift, both religious populations are expected t...

The trend is primarily driven by differences in fertility rates and population age, according to the report. Between 2020 and 2070, the global Muslim population is estimated to increase by 80%, reaching roughly 3.6 billion people, while the Christian population is expected to grow to nearly 3 billion over the same period.reported that if projections hold, the US and Canada would be among the nations that no longer have a Christian majority by 2070, however Christianity is expected to remain the largest religious group in North America.

The research examined seven religious groups across 201 countries and territories. It used data from 2020, the United Nations' 2024 revision of its World Population Prospects and other demographic estimates, with overall projections spanning from 2020 to 2070.similarly focused on geographic shifts in religious groups, noting that the presence of Christianity is shifting toward sub-Saharan Africa, while the Muslim population is moving toward Pakistan, India, Nigeria and Indonesia.

Also read Muslims are projected to outnumber Christians by 2035 as the world’s largest religion

Fox quoted a Pew senior demographer who also noted Europe's shrinking Christian population and the growth of the Christian population in Africa. It also highlighted the projected growth of religiously unaffiliated populations, noting that China's declining population – where a large proportion of the world's religiously unaffiliated people live – will offset the growth of religious"nones" elsewhere.highlighted specific country-level projections, including that the Democratic Republic of the Congo will surpass the US as the country with the largest total number of Christians by 2070.

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It also noted that 62% of the world's Jewish population are projected to live in Israel by that year. NPR also mentioned that some of the shifts are due to"religious shifting," and said Christians"tend to shed more adherents than they gain…many of whom switch to being religious 'nones' rather than taking on another tradition.

" In comparison, other outlets like Fox News, National Desk andthat the shift had more to do with differences in fertility rates and population age and less to do with religious conversion. Muslims will soon become the largest religious group on the planet, according to a new report by the Pew Research Center released today. Mother JonesUnited Press International