A Pew Research Center study projects Muslims will outnumber Christians worldwide by 2035, driven by higher fertility rates and younger populations.

Japan scrambles fighter jets after Russian aircraft breach airspace amid rising Pacific tensionsKim Jong Un's nuclear buildup sparks 'serious concern' ahead of Trump-Xi-Putin summitRare anti-government protests erupt in Iran over workers' deathsGerman chancellor warns Islam ic immigrants, others to honor nation's Holocaust legacy or leavePope Leo breaks silence on rosary striking his face in Peru, reveals details about cancer: 'Major surgery'Europe assassination scheme emerges as Iran denies DC 'dirty bomb' plot amid Trump warningVance’s midterm blame game hits snag as Trump’s own Israel ambassador disputes key claimUkraine releases video showing damage to Putin's prized bridge following 'unprecedented operation' in CrimeaFetterman, McCormick agree to push back against ‘misinformation’ around AIMuslims projected to outnumber Christians globally within a decade as fertility rates reshape world religion, Pew findsI think Xi is behind most of this: Sen John KennedyAnti-regime protests erupt in Iran’s Abdanan after deadly bus crashMuslims projected to outnumber Christians globally within a decade as fertility rates reshape world religion, Pew finds A Pew Research Center analysis reveals that higher birth rates and a younger population will soon make Islam the world’s largest faith.

People practicing the Islamic faith are poised to outnumber Christians globally by 2035, becoming the world's largest religion, according to a new study released by the Pew Research Center. The detailed report attributes the shift primarily to higher fertility rates and younger populations among Muslims, who are growing at a faster rate than other major faiths.

Also read Pew projects Muslims to outnumber Christians by 2035 as global religious demographics shift

"Around the world, we find that Muslims tend to have more children than non-Muslims, they tend to be younger as a result of having more children in the past," Pew senior demographer Conrad Hackett told Fox News Digital. WHY PEOPLE REALLY STOPPED HAVING KIDS: NEW STUDY UNCOVERS THE SURPRISING REASONS FAMILIES ARE SHRINKINGMuslims have the highest fertility rate at 3.1 children per woman, followed by Christians at 2.5, according to the study.

Between 2020 and 2025, Muslim women gave birth to 252 million babies, more than women of any other religion and compared to 208 million born to Christian mothers.. While Christians currently account for roughly 62% to 64% of U. S. adults, that share is expected to fall below 50% by 2065. By 2070, Christians are projected to make up less than half of the U. S. population, while religiously unaffiliated individuals, known as"nones," will rise to about 41%.

Advertisement

"The Muslim population in the U. S. is growing faster than the Christian population, but Christians vastly outnumber Muslims in the U. S., and that's not going to change," Hackett said. By 2070, the Muslim population in the U. S. is expected to increase to nearly 4%, making Muslims the third-largest group in the country behind Christians and the religiously unaffiliated, surpassing the U.S. Jewish population.

Muslims pray in Mecca, one of Islam's holiest sites in Saudi Arabia and Christians praying inside the Vatican city. A Pew Research report released Wednesday said Muslims are poised to outnumber Christians globally by 2035.

Meanwhile, the presence of Christianity is shifting southward. By 2070, more than half of the world's Christians will live in sub-Saharan Africa, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo is projected to surpass the U.S. as the country with the single greatest number of Christians. A century ago, most of the world's Christians lived in Europe, Hackett noted.

However, Europe's population is now growing slowly and expected to shrink in the coming decades, while Africa's population expands rapidly.

Advertisement

"Europe's population has been growing slowly, and Africa's population has been growing very quickly," Hackett said. "In the coming decades, Europe's population is expected to shrink, Africa's population is going to expand a lot. "AGE OF FIRST-TIME MOTHERS HITS RECORD HIGH IN BLUE STATES AS BIRTH RATES KEEP FALLING In addition, the global Muslim population is projected to exceed 3.6 billion by 2070, compared to just under 3 billion Christians, according to Pew.

, which is expected to increase by 29% between 2020 and 2070. Christians are projected to grow by 30% and Muslims by 80%. While China holds a massive proportion of the world's religiously unaffiliated, its population decline will offset growth elsewhere, Hackett said. Excluding China, the global population of"nones" is projected to grow by more than 180 million by 2070.

The religiously unaffiliated already account for a majority of the population in 10 countries, including the Czech Republic, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Uruguay and Vietnam.