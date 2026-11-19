Pew Research Center projects Muslim population reaches 3.6 billion by 2070, overtaking Christians at 3 billion due to higher fertility rates and younger demographics.

The Pew Research Center has confirmed that the Muslim population is on track to become the world's largest religious group by 2035. This historic milestone marks a significant reversal in global religious demographics that have persisted for centuries. The US-based research organization projects that Muslims will eventually outnumber Christians in total population size by that specific date.

Looking further ahead to 2070, the Islamic community is expected to reach approximately 3.6 billion adherents worldwide. In comparison, the Christian population is projected to stabilize at around 3 billion people during the same period. This substantial gap highlights the diverging growth trajectories of the two largest faiths on the planet.

Also read Pew projects Muslims to outnumber Christians by 2035 as global religious demographics shift

The Pew Research Center report examines population growth among seven major religious groups between 2020 and 2070. It found that both Islam and Christianity are expanding, but the Muslim demographic is growing at a significantly faster pace. Washington DC-based analysts confirmed that this trend is driven by specific demographic factors rather than conversion alone.

Muslims currently exhibit a total fertility rate of 3.1 children per woman between 2020 and 2025. This figure stands in sharp contrast with the 2.0 rate recorded for non-Muslims globally. The younger median age of Muslims also plays a crucial role, with the median age recorded at 24 years old in 2020. This is nearly a decade lower than the 33 years recorded for non-Muslims.

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Over the projected fifty-year period, Christians are expected to grow by 30 percent while Muslims are set to grow by 80 percent. By 2070, Muslims will make up 36 percent of the global population, an increase from 26 percent in 2020. Christians will hold steady at 29 percent of the total global population according to the report.

Most of the world's population growth this century is expected to occur in sub-Saharan Africa. The majority of people in this rapidly growing region are either Christian or Muslim, which heavily influences these global totals. The Pew Research Center noted that religious switching also impacts these numbers, with Christians experiencing larger losses from religious switching compared to Muslims.

By 2070, Pakistan is projected to have the largest Muslim population globally, followed by India, Nigeria, and Indonesia. These nations reflect broader global migration and fertility trends that are reshaping religious landscapes. The shift is not limited to the Islamic faith but also affects the geographic distribution of Christianity.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is expected to surpass the United States as the country with the most Christians. Additionally, the United States, Canada, and Germany are among the countries projected to no longer have Christian majorities by 2070. These shifts reflect broader global migration patterns and changing fertility rates in developed nations.

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Hindus and Jews are projected to grow in absolute number but will decline as a share of the global population. Buddhists are expected to shrink in both number and share of the total population. The report states that recent rates of religious switching and migration continue to influence these outcomes significantly.

Pew Research Center emphasized that its model may be conservative about growth among the religiously unaffiliated. That group grew faster than anticipated between 2010 and 2020, suggesting current projections might underestimate secular growth. The projections assume that recent rates of religious switching and migration continue into the future.