Muslim Pilgrims Perform Annual Hajj in Mecca, Saudi Arabia

More than 1.5 million pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, a religious duty for Muslims to perform at least once in their lifetime. The faithful converge on a vast tent camp in the nearby desert and perform rituals at the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site, in sweltering temperatures.

A Muslim pilgrim splashes water over his head too cool down outside the Grand Mosque during the annual hajj pilgrimage at the holy city of Mecca , Saudi Arabia , Sunday, May 24, 2026.

This photograph made with a slow shutter speed shows Muslim pilgrims circumambulating the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, May 24, 2026. A Muslim pilgrim prays in front of the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site in the holy city of Mecca during the annual hajj pilgrimage, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, May 24, 2026.

A Muslim pilgrim reacts as a volunteer sprays water to cool them outside the Grand Mosque during the annual hajj pilgrimage at the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, May 24, 2026. A group of Muslim pilgrims discuss the rituals of circumambulating the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, May 24, 2026





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Hajj Muslim Pilgrims Kaaba Grand Mosque Mecca Saudi Arabia Annual Pilgrimage Religious Duty Tent Camp Kaaba Grand Mosque Mecca Saudi Arabia Annual Pilgrimage Religious Duty

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