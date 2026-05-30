Muslim interfaith activist marching in Sunday’s Israel Parade in NYC — despite haters’ threats

A brave Muslim interfaith activist who’s devoted her life to promoting religious freedom and denouncing violent extremism is vowing to lead the first Muslim group ever to march in the Israel on Fif…

A brave Muslim interfaith activist who’s devoted her life to promoting religious freedom and denouncing violent extremism is vowing to lead the first Muslim group ever to march in the Israel on Fifth Parade in spite of threats to “wear a bulletproof vest.

”, a Pakistan native turned fearless DC-based civil rights advocate, defiantly told The Post “nothing is deterring me” from marching in the annual event that celebrates the Jewish state – even after a Democratic socialist city councilwomansaid she plans to march with a few dozen Muslim supporters, including an imam and children, despite a barrage of intimidation tactics from “nefarious forces” for daring to show solidarity with Israel. Muslim interfaith leader Anila Ali came under attack this week by a Democratic socialist city councilwoman for protesting Mayor Zohran Mamdani with Jewish civil rights group, End Jew Hatred.

“We are a little worried after somebody’s been calling and saying to wear a bulletproof vest,” Ali told The Post. “But we’re fighting to take back our country and it’s a fight that every American should join.

” Showing up now in the wake of unprecedented antisemitism in the Big Apple sends a strong message, said Ali, who added she’s been targeted by the Islamic regime for her interfaith work, which has included taking groups of Muslims, including the first Pakistani delegation, to Israel.

“I want to show I’m a proud Muslim – I try not to think about the threat, but about what we’re doing – standing with Israel’s right to exist,” Ali said in the wake of accusations of being an “Islamonazi” and a “ Ali, who’s lived in the US for 30 years and found support in the Jewish community after 9/11, blasted Mayor Zohran Mamdani for being a no-show at the Sunday parade, the first ever mayor to skip the festivities since its 1961 inception. Sunday’s Israel Day Parade is marked by heightened fear in the Jewish community, which faces a spike in antisemitism across the city.

“He’s using the politics of intimidation,” said Ali, who claimed that demoralized Muslims she met at a Jackson Heights Eid event and across the city this week want to voice dissent for Mamdani, but fear backlash. “They want this mayor out, but they fear that the moment they say something, they will be intimidated and harassed.

” “Saying ‘I’m a Muslim’ does not give you, Mr. Mamdani, the right to make Jewish New Yorkers feel unsafe,” Ali said defiantly at the End Jew Hatred event. Ali bravely decided to lead the first ever Muslim group to march in NYC’s annual Israel Day Parade, even after she was ominously threatened by detractors to “wear a bulletproof vest.

”As she preps for the parade – complete with an outfit boasting traditional Muslim colors while waving the Israeli flag – Ali isn’t flinching.

“I’m now speaking at the height of antisemitism in America for my Jewish brothers and sisters,” she said. “Community bridge-building is at the heart of what we do at JCRC-NY. We are proud to welcome our interfaith partners to march alongside us in the Israel Day on 5th Parade.

In the backdrop of a time of division, it is incredibly powerful to witness these moments of unity and mutual respect,” Mark Treyger, CEO of JCRC-NY, which organizes the parade, told The Post.

“We are grateful for their continued support and allyship. ” Muslim interfaith leader Anila Ali came under attack this week by a Democratic socialist city councilwoman for protesting Mayor Zohran Mamdani with Jewish civil rights group, End Jew Hatred. Sunday's Israel Day Parade is marked by heightened fear in the Jewish community, which faces a spike in antisemitism across the city.

Ali bravely decided to lead the first ever Muslim group to march in NYC's annual Israel Day Parade, even after she was ominously threatened by detractors to"wear a bulletproof vest. "





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