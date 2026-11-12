Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns after second alleged affair and China spy scandal

Jensen Huang has resigned as Nvidia CEO, president and board member after reports of a second extramarital affair and a Chinese spy scandal. Elon Musk said it would be an honor to hire him.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has resigned as CEO, president and a member of the board, effective immediately, the company announced Thursday morning. The resignation follows a report that he had a second extramarital affair.

The news came just hours after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said it would be an honor to hire Huang. Musk, 55, made the comment late Wednesday on X after a user wrote: Elon please hire Jensen. Huang's exit follows a widening scandal. He acknowledged Sunday that he had been unfaithful to his wife in a relationship involving Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed.

Also read Nvidia Board Opens Independent Probe Into Jensen Huang and Alice Huang Claims

Jensen Huang Second Extramarital Affair Details

U.S. authorities suspect Megaspeed of having ties to Chinese intelligence. The New York Times subsequently reported Wednesday that Huang also had an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, who reports directly to him. Huang apologized in a statement published by Nvidia and pledged to cooperate with an independent investigation launched by the company's board.

Advertisement

Nvidia's board previously said it had confidence in Jensen and his leadership team and had no reason to believe company secrets or national security had been compromised. Musk, the world's richest person with a $907 billion net worth per Forbes, was not the only person to voice support for Huang even as Nvidia has shed hundreds of billions of dollars amid the scandal.

Palmer Luckey, the billionaire co-founder of Anduril, an American defense company known for its AI-powered autonomous weaponry, wrote in an overnight post on X: China wants Jensen out, so I want him in. Silicon Valley investor Sarah Guo, who founded the AI-focused venture capital firm Conviction, defended Huang in a lengthy social media post. She wrote: We should demand loyalty and accountability, but sainthood cannot be the price of admission to leadership.

Nvidia Stock Losses Analyst Downgrades

Guo called Huang one of the most extraordinary entrepreneurs of all time and argued that greatness doesn't guarantee goodness. The controversy has weighed heavily on Nvidia's standing with Wall Street analysts. The chipmaker lost more than $427 billion in market value as the scandal unfolded. Baird downgraded Nvidia shares to neutral, citing uncertainty surrounding Huang's tenure, potential softness in demand and limited visibility into 2027 data center spending.

Morgan Stanley removed Nvidia from its Top Pick list while maintaining an overweight rating. Bank of America Global Research dropped the company from its U.S. 1 List. Nvidia's board said it is conducting a search for a permanent replacement and will consider both internal and external candidates. Harvey Jones, a venture capitalist and former CEO of Synopsys, will serve as the company's first-ever chairman of the board.

Advertisement

Huang's departure marks the end of a long tenure. He co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and had led the company since its inception, overseeing its rise into one of the world's most valuable businesses as demand for AI chips surged. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who has ties to President Donald Trump, has become the latest billionaire tied to Republicans to come under scrutiny.

Megaspeed Cooperating With US Authorities

Megaspeed said Thursday that it had cooperated with inspections by the U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security and was prepared to work with other U.S. authorities. Compliance is a fundamental priority for the company, and Megaspeed is committed to working constructively and transparently with the U.S. government, Chairman and CEO James Tan Yong Pong said in a statement posted on the company's website.

Megaspeed also said it had retained a U.S. law firm to conduct a comprehensive inventory of its graphics processing units and independently review its export-control compliance practices. The company remains under investigation in Singapore over suspected violations of domestic laws, Reuters reported. Singapore authorities confirmed last month that the investigation was ongoing. A photo shows Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with a woman confirmed by a Reuters source to be Alice Huang in Taipei, Taiwan, released on June 7, 2024.