Elon Musk says Google is interested in renting more computing capacity from SpaceX

Elon Musk said that Google is interested in renting more computing capacity from SpaceX. , the SpaceX chief mentioned that Google had “expressed interest” in such a move, though he provided no further details.already has an agreement, signed in June, in which Google will pay the company $920 million monthly from October to June 2029 for cloud services.

Computing capacity demand has increased with the growth of AI companies, spurring massive investment in data centers. Reuters said that a June SpaceX regulatory filing revealed agreements with Google and Anthropic for computing capacity totaling more than $70 billion.that the US Federal Communications Commission authorized SpaceX to deploy up to 1 million satellites as part of a planned network of orbital data centers, in what the agency described as a historic first.

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, the satellite constellation, dubbed “Starmind,” is designed to provide orbital computing infrastructure to meet growing demand for AI, processing large amounts of data for use on Earth. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said the authorization opens a new frontier for computing infrastructure, as SpaceX and other companies seek to move data processing capacity beyond the Earth’s surface.