Two county prosecutors say the Trump administration broke the law when it exempted U.S. companies from ownership reporting.

In March 2025, a conservative comedian named Terrence K. Williams had a plea for Elon Musk: ask President Trump to scrap a", the Treasury Department announced it would no longer enforce penalties or fines against U.S. citizens, domestic companies or their owners under the law, known as the Corporate Transparency Act.

Now, two local prosecutors are suing to stop the administration from erasing roughly 15 million company ownership records it has already collected, CBS News has learned. On Thursday, the top prosecutors in Hennepin County, Minnesota, and Pima County, Arizona — Mary Moriarty and Laura Conover — alleged in a lawsuit that the Treasury Department violated the law when it exempted American companies from the disclosure rules and let foreign companies leave out their American owners.

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Moriarty and Conover, both Democrats, say the ownership records would help their offices pursue cartel money laundering, wage theft, fraud and organized retail theft carried out through shell companies. The suit also names Attorney General Todd Blanche and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, whose departments Deleting the records would make it"easier than ever for criminals to use shell and front companies for illicit activities and evade detection," the lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. , says.

It argues that"because law enforcement cannot know in advance which companies will warrant scrutiny, the value of beneficial-ownership reporting lies in collecting that information before the need for it arises.

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" In a statement to CBS News, a Treasury spokesperson said removing the reporting requirement was"a victory for common sense," adding that the department made the change"after careful consideration of the costs to small business owners and the benefit to national security. " The agency did not respond to questions about whether Musk reached out to Treasury about the rule. A spokesperson for Musk did not respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit escalates a fight between Democrats and the Trump administration over the rollback, which critics have scrutinized for its timing. The complaint cites Musk's exchange with Williams, saying he had"set his sights on" the disclosure rule while leading the Department of Government Efficiency. Democrats in Congress have questioned Musk's possible role since April 2025,Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, along with California Rep.

Maxine Waters, said in a March 2026Musk"uses a network of dozens of secretive companies" that could potentially be required to share ownership information under the law.

"This rule started with an Elon Musk post on X and will end with 15 million documents in the shredder," said Brendan Ballou, a former Justice Department prosecutor whose firm, the Public Integrity Project, is representing the plaintiffs. A plan to delete millions of records The Corporate Transparency Act became law in January 2021 with bipartisan support, after Congress included it in a defense bill andand illicit finance by requiring companies to report their true owners to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, a Treasury Department office known as FinCEN.

The reporting requirement took effect in 2024, covering nearlyBy then, U.S. companies had filed about 15 million reports with FinCEN, according to the Treasury Department. In August 2026, the agency said it plans to delete them in"one sweep of the database" and will notify the public on its website once it's done. Supporters of the law say it helps investigators follow the money behind crimes like sanctions evasion, drug trafficking and smuggling.

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"The only way that you can actually create an easy chain to examine these flows is if you're able to unmask who's behind all these types of transactions," said Max Meizlish, a former career Treasury sanctions official who is now a fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a foreign policy think tank. In its final rule, the Treasury Department argued the requirement placed"costs of time and money" on"law-abiding American small businesses," and said the rollback would save billions of dollars a year.

The department concluded that requiring domestic companies to report their owners"would not serve the public interest," and that"indiscriminate collection" of that information"would not provide law enforcement with highly valuable information.

"Not all Republicans welcomed the rollback, though. Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, who co-sponsored an earlier version of the law with Whitehouse,Treasury in 2025 to scrap its initial rollback. When the final rule came out in August 2026, the two senatorsWithout the corporate records, the lawsuit argues, investigators must subpoena bank after bank to learn who is behind a shell company, a slow process that often yields thin or inaccurate answers.

The prosecutors are asking a judge to throw out the rule and stop the deletion.

"Wage thieves and fraudsters hide behind shell companies because it works," Moriarty said in a statement. "The only people who benefit are the ones we are trying to catch. "