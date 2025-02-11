Musk's OpenAI Bid Seen as 'Slowing Down Competitor' by Altman

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman believes Elon Musk's $97.4 billion bid for the company is an attempt to gain ground in the AI race.

Elon Musk is aiming to 'slow down a competitor' with his $97.4 billion proposal for OpenAI, the company's CEO Sam Altman told CNBC on Tuesday. Altman said he thinks Musk's bid, which he previously declined in a social media post, is an attempt to catch up with OpenAI's advancements. 'I think it's to slow down a competitor and catch up with his thing, but I don't really know...to the degree anybody does,' Altman added, while speaking at the AI Action Summit in Paris.

Musk's attorney Marc Toberoff submitted an offer on Monday, stating that 'It's time for OpenAI to return to the open-source, safety-focused force for good it once was.' CNBC has reached out to Toberoff, Tesla, and X for comment. Altman also dismissed a suggestion from Musk earlier this year that OpenAI lacks the funds to contribute to President Donald Trump's multi-billion dollar 'Stargate' joint venture focused on investing in U.S. computing infrastructure for training and running frontier AI models. The project was announced last month and OpenAI stated that Stargate would 'begin deploying $100 billion immediately.' However, Musk questioned the financial capacity of the companies involved in the initiative, stating 'they don't actually have the money.' Speaking on Tuesday, Altman took a jab at Musk, saying: 'I'm not the one who tweeted funding secured. I just actually try to show up and build.' This remark was a reference to Musk's 2018 controversial claim that he had 'funding secured' to take his electric car company Tesla private at $420 per share. The infamous tweet led to an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission due to the resulting fluctuations in Tesla's share price. Musk eventually settled with the SEC, agreeing to pay $20 million in fines along with Tesla, and giving up his chairmanship of the company





