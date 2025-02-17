Musk's OpenAI Bid Rejected, Tech Stocks Falter, and Broadcom Eyes Intel Acquisition

This news piece covers several major developments in the tech world. Elon Musk's bid to acquire OpenAI was rejected, while tech stocks experience a decline. Additionally, reports emerge of Broadcom's interest in acquiring Intel, potentially leading to a division of Intel's business.

Elon Musk , CEO of Tesla Inc., met with President Biden at the White House on February 11, 2025, in Washington DC. This meeting took place amidst a backdrop of declining consumer spending in January, which resulted in a greater-than-expected drop in retail sales. This dip in consumer confidence could potentially impact the overall US GDP, given the significant role consumer spending plays in the US economy.

Meanwhile, there are reports suggesting that Broadcom is in preliminary talks to acquire Intel, potentially leading to the separation of Intel's business into two distinct entities. Broadcom is reportedly interested in Intel's chip design and marketing operations, while TSMC is eyeing Intel's semiconductor manufacturing plants. Both companies are pursuing independent negotiations, and the discussions are still in their early stages.Adding to the complexity of the tech landscape, Elon Musk made a $97 billion bid to acquire OpenAI, the renowned artificial intelligence startup. However, OpenAI swiftly rejected Musk's offer, stating unequivocally that the company is not for sale. OpenAI's chairman, Bret Taylor, emphasized that certain entities are beyond the reach of financial acquisition.On the stock market front, tech stocks are experiencing a decline, approaching levels unseen in nearly two months. This downward trend raises concerns about the sector's performance. Adding to the volatility, the emergence of DeepSeek, a free AI chatbot from China, has sparked uncertainty among investors regarding the value of US tech giants like Nvidia, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Alphabet. DeepSeek's cost-effective model, leveraging less expensive chips and consuming minimal data, has challenged the established dominance of its US counterparts.Analysts, however, remain optimistic about the long-term prospects of data centers, which are crucial for supporting the digital transformation and training large language models. Despite the potential disruption from DeepSeek's entry, the demand for data center capacity is expected to continue growing. The analysts attribute this to the significant role data centers play in powering the global digital economy and the ongoing development of sophisticated AI applications





