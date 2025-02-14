Musk's DOGE Gains Access to Sensitive Labor Department Data

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has received approval to use software that could allow it to transfer vast amounts of data from the Labor Department. This has raised concerns among career employees and prompted lawsuits from Democrats, labor unions, and privacy advocates.

Elon Musk 's Department of Government Efficiency ( DOGE ) has received approval from the Labor Department to use software that could enable it to transfer vast amounts of data out of the department's systems, according to records obtained by NBC News and interviews with two employees. This approval for Musk's team to use the remote-access and file-transfer software, known as PuTTY, has raised alarm among some of the Labor Department 's career employees.

Musk, the head of DOGE, has dispatched subordinates throughout the government to radically overhaul or dismantle federal agencies with the backing of President Donald Trump. Many of the details surrounding DOGE's actions have remained secret, though it has made efforts to gain access to large datasets held in the computer systems of individual agencies. This access has become a point of contention, with a federal judge issuing a restraining order on Saturday temporarily barring DOGE's access to sensitive Treasury data. This case, however, does not involve the Labor Department. Democrats, labor unions, and privacy advocates have filed lawsuits attempting to halt data access at other government offices. Their concerns include the alleged use of artificial intelligence to analyze federal data and the alleged use of a computer server unfamiliar to government employees.Transferring government data outside established protocols could have significant consequences for anyone whose information is within those databases. There is a chance that more people would have access to their information than originally intended, increasing the likelihood of a breach. Following the Labor Department's approval for DOGE to use PuTTY last week, the two department employees stated that access was temporarily suspended due to a lawsuit filed by several federal labor unions. NBC News was unable to determine if Musk's subordinates at DOGE had already utilized the software or transferred any data. However, the mere possibility sparked concern within the Labor Department regarding the security of sensitive information, according to the two employees. They viewed the authorization as a red flag because the DOGE members were new arrivals who, in their opinion, lacked sufficient vetting and experience for the level of access granted. 'We don't know who they are, and we're giving them free rein to extract whatever they want,' one employee commented. 'This is completely opposite of what we'd do to protect privacy.'When contacted for comment, a White House spokesperson did not directly address questions about the software access but stated that those working with Musk were doing so in full compliance with federal law, with appropriate security clearances, and as employees of the relevant agencies, not as outside advisors. The Labor Department's press office did not respond to a request for comment. PuTTY is an open-source application that has been freely available for decades. Some technologists, including those in government agencies, routinely use it in their jobs as a tool not only for transferring files but also for accessing computers remotely. However, government departments exercise strict control over who may install and use the application on office machines due to strict rules and laws regarding the security of federal data, according to the two Labor Department employees. Generally, individuals who wish to use PuTTY or other controlled software must seek permission from system administrators to ensure their use complies with security regulations, they said.According to records seen by NBC News, five DOGE workers were approved to use two pieces of software: PuTTY, commonly used for large file transfers, and an SQL studio program, used for editing and exploring certain databases. These five individuals were: Sam Beyda, Derek Geissler, Cole Killian, Adam Ramada, and Jordan Wick. Ramada identified himself as a DOGE employee in a sworn declaration in federal court last week, and Killian has been identified as a DOGE employee by news organizations, including NBC News. Wired magazine reported on Saturday that Wick is affiliated with DOGE. The names of Beyda and Geissler have not been previously reported as working for either DOGE or the Trump administration. NBC News sent emails to DOGE email addresses and others with those names but did not receive responses. The White House declined to provide further information about the five people. The Labor Department has more than 50 electronic systems containing a diverse array of personally identifiable information, according to the department's chief information officer. These systems hold data for offices such as the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which tracks the health of the economy; the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which enforces workplace rules; and the Employment and Training Administration, which provides billions of dollars in grant money annually, including to community colleges and apprenticeship programs





NBCNews / 🏆 10. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ELON MUSK DOGE DEPARTMENT OF GOVERNMENT EFFICIENCY LABOR DEPARTMENT DATA ACCESS SECURITY CONCERNS PRIVACY FEDERAL LAW SOFTWARE APPROVAL REMOTE ACCESS FILE TRANSFER PUTTY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Labor Unions Sue to Block Musk's DOGE Team from Accessing Sensitive Labor Department DataA group of labor unions has filed a lawsuit to prevent Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing sensitive information within the Labor Department, including medical and financial records of millions of Americans. The unions allege that DOGE's access to this data, which is also used for investigating worker safety complaints against companies like SpaceX and Tesla, poses a significant risk to worker privacy and safety. The lawsuit comes amidst concerns about Musk's growing influence over the federal government.

Read more »

Musk's DOGE Sparks Labor Unions' Lawsuit Over Access to Sensitive Labor Department DataLabor unions have filed a lawsuit to prevent Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing sensitive Labor Department systems containing medical and financial records of millions of Americans, including those who have filed safety complaints. The unions allege that DOGE's access to these systems, which also include information about investigations into Musk's companies like SpaceX and Tesla, as well as competitors' trade secrets, poses a threat to worker privacy and safety. DOGE, meanwhile, argues that their access is limited and that they will comply with all relevant laws.

Read more »

Labor Unions Sue to Block Elon Musk's DOGE from Accessing Sensitive Labor Department DataA coalition of labor unions has filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), seeking to prevent its access to sensitive Labor Department systems containing worker and employer data. The unions allege that DOGE poses a threat to worker privacy and safety due to its potential bias and disregard for established protocols.

Read more »

Labor Unions Sue to Block Musk's DOGE from Accessing Sensitive Labor Department DataLabor unions are suing to prevent Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing sensitive worker information held by the Labor Department. The lawsuit argues that DOGE's presence in these systems poses a risk to worker privacy and could lead to the misuse of sensitive data.

Read more »

Labor Unions Sue to Block DOGE Access to Department of Labor SystemsThree labor unions have filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk's DOGE team, seeking to prevent them from accessing sensitive data within the Department of Labor (DOL). The unions allege that DOGE employees could potentially gain access to confidential worker information, including those who have filed safety complaints against Musk's companies, as well as trade secrets and data related to investigations into Musk's businesses. The Justice Department denies these claims, arguing that there is no evidence of wrongdoing and that the unions' concerns are unfounded.

Read more »

Judge to Decide on Blocking Musk's DOGE Team from Accessing Labor Department RecordsFederal unions allege DOGE is illegally seeking sensitive employee and medical information, raising concerns about potential harm to employees and the stability of the nation. DOGE argues the unions lack standing to challenge the data sharing.

Read more »