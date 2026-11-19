Holy cow. Frankly, I would have to assume this is news from The Onion if it wasn’t also so predictable. Here’s the news: Elon Musk is now claiming that he’s “not MAGA,” and that he doesn’t even know what that means. “I’m not sure what MAGA means, but if that ...

if it wasn’t also so predictable. Here’s the news: Elon Musk is now claiming that he’s “not MAGA,” and that he doesn’t even know what that means.

“I’m not sure what MAGA means, but if that means some sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that. ” Hilarious. Musk was the largest funder of the Republican Party this last election cycle. And he was the largest funder of the GOP in the previous election cycle as well.

Also read Elon Musk says he is ‘not MAGA’ after spending millions on Trump and his allies

Who is more MAGA than Musk?!?! Aside from the funding, he posted incessantly on his social media network in support of the MAGA agenda and MAGA candidates.

to Texas in favor of little to no regulation. He has been very vocal about beef he has with policymakers in California, while he has been a bit less vocal about not wanting to pay taxes, but whatever the calculus is, he’s more eager to sh**talk California and Democrats now while cozying up with Republicans.

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Whoops … now Texas has absolutely been swept into the blue column with a gigantic blue tsunami that dramatically changed the Lone Star State after decades of Republican control. What does all of that GOP funding and Democratic trash talking mean as far as how Musk and his companies will be governed in Texas? We have no idea. But it’s clear he’s now trying to quickly get on friendly terms with Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa.

Elon Musk, Trump and the GOP's largest funder for the last two election cycles, who played a cruical role in served in the Trump administration to implement MAGA policies, wants you to know he is a moderate, and not MAGA at all. Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here onas its editor-in-chief and CEO.

Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about electric vehicles and renewable energy at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao.