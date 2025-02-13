Musk Exposes 'Time Warp' Retirement Processing in Underground Mine

Elon Musk draws attention to the archaic manual process of federal retirement applications handled in an underground limestone mine in Pennsylvania.

Elon Musk 's recent comments highlighted an unusual federal operation: an underground limestone mine in Boyers, Pennsylvania, where the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) processes retirement applications entirely by hand. Speaking from the Oval Office, Musk drew attention to the archaic system, describing it as a 'time warp' and questioning its practicality.

This antiquated system, housed 230 feet underground, has been in place since the 1970s, processing over 10,000 retirement applications each month manually. Musk's statement coincided with President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at reducing government hiring and modernizing outdated operations. The Boyers facility, originally a limestone mine, has been repurposed for record-keeping since the 1960s. The OPM Retirement Operations Center, operating within its depths since the 1970s, relies on paper records stored in manila envelopes and cardboard boxes. Workers meticulously sort, file, and process retirement claims, transporting physical files daily in trucks between the mine and Washington. This isn't the first time the process has been scrutinized. A 2014 Washington Post investigation labeled the mine a 'sinkhole of bureaucracy,' revealing the persistence of manual procedures despite multiple modernization attempts. The report highlighted failed automation projects costing at least $100 million, emphasizing the inefficiencies and backlogs plaguing the system. Furthermore, a 2019 GAO report found that OPM failed to meet its target of processing most retirement applications within 60 days between 2014 and 2017, citing outdated technology, inadequate staffing, and inefficient workflows as the primary reasons. Despite these challenges, the Boyers facility remains a crucial hub for federal retirement applications. Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is tasked with identifying wasteful practices, and he has pointed to the Boyers facility as a prime example of outdated inefficiency. Musk advocates for automation to alleviate backlogs and allow government workers to contribute more value to the economy





