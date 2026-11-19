Elon Musk disputes President Zelensky's characterization of speed restrictions on Starshield, insisting that the system is not intended for offensive drone strikes and accusing Zelensky of misrepresenting the technology as Starlink for such purposes.

The New York Times' that Ukraine is actually trying to use the company's consumer Starlink service, not Starshield, for military purposes. Musk told interviewer Andrew Ross Sorkin .

"It is not meant to be used for offensive drone strikes that kill people. If you want to do that, you need to use Starshield, which is a separate system that is controlled by the US government. But do not ask me as a private individual to make kill decisions.

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"posted on X that speed limits on Starshield were imposed along the war's entire front line and in Russian territory, saying any terminal moving faster than 161 km/h would lose its connection to the satellite network. "Unfortunately, this is helping the Russians kill more Ukrainians and carry out more accurate strikes against Ukraine," Zelenskyy said at the time. "We are trying to establish all the circumstances with the American side.

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" Sorkin reminded Musk that Zelenskyy referred to the system being slowed down as Starshield and not Starlink. "That's false... not always truthful," Musk replied. "What he is actually saying is he wants to use Starlink for offensive military operations. " The last time Starshield was slowed on October 14, SpaceX and The White House blamed each other for throttling speeds, but nothing was ever confirmed. Citing US officials,