Musk and DOGE's Government Restructuring Efforts Face Legal Challenges and Pentagon Visit

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in a controversial effort to reduce the size and cost of the federal government. While DOGE has achieved significant cost savings, its actions have sparked legal challenges and raised constitutional concerns. Despite these obstacles, Musk's team is poised to present its plans to the Pentagon, a move supported by new Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth who sees potential for streamlining military operations.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 11: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk delivers remarks as he joins U.S. President Donald Trump during an executive order signing in the Oval Office at the White House on February 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is to sign an executive order implementing the Department of Government Efficiency’s ( DOGE ) 'workforce optimization initiative,' which, according to Trump, will encourage agencies to limit hiring and reduce the size of the federal government .

(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has made its mark so far, to the tune of $48.3 billion, according to Polymarket.com, which launched a site to track every dollar DOGE redirects from what they're calling 'government waste.' As DOGE continues its efforts to downsize government, so do the efforts to slow it down in the courts. 14 Democratic attorneys general have filed a lawsuit arguing that Musk and DOGE's seemingly unchecked power is unconstitutional.Amid various legal challenges, Musk's team is expected to address the Pentagon soon, a move welcomed by new Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. 'I hope to welcome Elon to the Pentagon very soon and his team working in collaboration with us,' Pete Hegseth said. 'There are waste redundancies and head counts and headquarters that need to be addressed. There's just no doubt.





CBS21NEWS / 🏆 304. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Elon Musk Department Of Government Efficiency DOGE Federal Government Pentagon

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elon Musk Takes on Government Spending as 'Special Government Employee'Elon Musk has been appointed as a 'special government employee' to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an advisory commission focused on reducing government spending. This designation allows Musk to work for the government without being a full-time employee, with certain limitations on the number of days he can work. Trump emphasized that Musk's DOGE will operate under White House approval and Musk won't always have his way. Musk, known for his outspoken views on social media, highlighted the public's support for cutting government spending.

Read more »

Trump Directs Musk's DOGE to Audit Pentagon After Controversial USAID ReviewPresident Trump has tasked Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with auditing specific government departments, with the Pentagon set for review soon. This follows criticism of DOGE's recent audits, which led to Trump's proposal to dissolve the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), citing wasteful spending. Trump plans to significantly reduce USAID's staff and integrate its remaining functions into the State Department. While Trump maintains he hasn't instructed DOGE to avoid certain agencies, he has specified areas like education and the military for scrutiny. Meanwhile, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth hinted at potential cuts to ineffective programs within the Pentagon.

Read more »

Trump Directs Musk's DOGE to Review Pentagon and Education DepartmentPresident Trump tasks Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with reviewing the Pentagon and the Department of Education, citing concerns about wasteful spending. The move comes after the Pentagon's repeated audit failures and Trump's past campaign pledge to dismantle the Department of Education.

Read more »

Trump Directs Musk's DOGE to Audit Education and PentagonPresident Trump has tasked Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with reviewing both the Department of Education and the Department of Defense. Trump claims these agencies are wasting trillions of dollars, potentially illegally. This follows DOGE's recent scrutiny of USAID, which sparked controversy and legal challenges. Democratic lawmakers have criticized DOGE's actions, calling it an 'unelected shadow government' with no authority.

Read more »

Trump Instructs Musk's DOGE to Audit Pentagon and Education DepartmentPresident Trump has instructed Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to review the Pentagon and the U.S. Department of Education. Trump claims both agencies are wasting 'trillions of dollars' and potentially engaging in illegal activities. This follows DOGE's recent review of USAID, which sparked controversy and a temporary court injunction. Democratic lawmakers have criticized DOGE's actions, calling it an 'unelected shadow government' and questioning its authority.

Read more »

Trump Directs Musk's DOGE to Audit Education and PentagonPresident Trump has instructed Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to review the U.S. Department of Education and the Pentagon, alleging trillions of dollars are being wasted. The move follows DOGE's scrutiny of USAID, which faced a temporary block on its planned administrative leave of all direct-hire personnel. Trump's administration aims to assess government spending and potential inefficiencies, while Democrats criticize DOGE's authority and methods.

Read more »