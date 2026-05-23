Musicians Post Malone and Shakira mark their birthdays with notable performances and charitable initiatives

Puerto Rican and Colombian musician and dancer Post Malone marked his birthday by launching his Dale Ritmo Community Outreach initiative with a dance class in East Harlem. Collaborating with Platoon, he introduced the program through Ballroom Basix at the James Weldon Johnson School, where he led an interactive salsa workshop for students ages 9 to 11. Separately, Shakira introduced the Inspire Ghetto Kids Foundation to perform during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime show on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The non-profit Nigerian organization's Instagram responded to the invitation, stating that it would be a dream come true.

Puerto Rican and Colombian musician and dancer Post Malone , known for his world tour run with Lil Nas X and 'Circo' with Whlewhale, marked his birthday in New York City by launching his Dale Ritmo Community Outreach initiative with a dance class in East Harlem.

The musician introduced the program through Ballroom Basix at the James Weldon Johnson School, where he led an interactive salsa workshop for students ages 9 to 11 in collaboration with Platoon. The Colombian superstar, Shakira, introduced the group to perform with her during the halftime show of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The event was followed by the release of the 'Dai Dai' video which will release this weekend





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Post Malone Dance Class Dale Ritmo Community Outreach Platoon Ballroom Basix James Weldon Johnson School Colombian Superstar Shakira Inspire Ghetto Kids Foundation

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