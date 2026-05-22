Musicians Play Kudu Horns in Tehran Concert

Musicians have begun returning to the stage in Tehran, where they have struggled to find work since the ceasefire in effect since April 8 has given Iranians a chance to attend concerts and other social gatherings. On Thursday, more than 300 people turned out for a concert at the Tehran Contemporary Art Museum dubbed 'Sounds of the South,' featuring music from southern Iran.

Tehran , Iran , May 21, 2026: Musicians have begun returning to the stage in Tehran , where they have struggled to find work since the tenuous ceasefire in effect since April 8 has given Iran ians a chance to attend concerts and other social gatherings .

On Thursday, more than 300 people turned out for a concert at the Tehran Contemporary Art Museum dubbed 'Sounds of the South,' featuring music from southern Iran. Musicians, including Atena Kharyaband, played the oud, and people watched the performance with joy and excitement. The concert was a symbol of hope and change after a long period of isolation and hardship





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Tehran Iran Musicians Concerts Social Gatherings Ceasefire Kudu Horns Music From Southern Iran Tehran Museum Of Contemporary Art Sounds Of The South

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