Musicians Keeping Iconic Bands' Torch Lit After Founding Members' Exit

Features a long-form conversation between senior writer Andy Greene and musicians providing an insightful perspective on keeping the torch of iconic bands lit after founding members leave. Topics include challenges of maintaining the band's identity, the beauty of singing harmonies, and the profound impact of proximity to musical innovation during the golden age of rock.

features long-form conversations between senior writer Andy Greene and musicians who are the last remaining members of iconic bands, often referred to as the 'Stryper' or 'Venom' bands when their founding members left.

These musicians are tasked with keeping the torch light, either as the sole classic-era member in the current touring lineup or as the only ones still alive. At the dawn of the Seventies, three teenagers living abroad in England, led by lead singer Dewey Bunnell, formed a rock band under the influence of California sounds.

After a successful string of hits, the band slowly broke up, with drummer Dan Peek leaving in 1977 and vocalist Gerry Beckley quietly stepping away in late 2023. This left Bunnell as the sole original member, supported by singer Andy Barr and the help of a great support team. It is his third year doing it without Beckley.

The task of keeping the integrity of the band and the legacy of its famous songs falls on his shoulders, exploring his journey and experiences with his bandmates





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Musicians Iconic Bands Legacy Harmonies California Sounds Proximity To Musical Innovation

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