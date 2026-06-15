Musician's Exhaustion and Deterioration after Years of Intense Work

A musician, Alison Wheeler, discusses her gradual deterioration and exhaustion after years of intense work, including performing in bands and juggling family life. She attributes her exhaustion to menopause, low blood pressure, and a punishing schedule.

Nobody wants to take a phone call telling you to see your GP urgently. But that’s what happened to me last December. I was on a train travelling home to London from a great gig in Yorkshire the night before, and I was on the highest of highs.

I’m 54 and since 2002 I’ve been a singer with The South (previously I was in The Beautiful South). I was doing my dream job. You have to be fit to be on stage, what with the running around, the dancing and the singing. But after that Yorkshire gig, as was now habitual, although I was elated, I was also feeling exhausted.

I noticed I was more fatigued than usual after the first of three bouts of Covid back in 2020 when I’d lost some strength in my legs. I’d got through that gig in Yorkshire but I was utterly wiped out. As I was slumped on the train, thinking about nothing but how shattered I was, my doctor rang and said, ‘Could you come in today to discuss your ECG results?

’ I was worried but put it to the back of my mind for the three-hour-long journey, never imagining the horror that would ensue. I’ve worked very hard to get where I am. After studying at Cambridge University I temped at record labels to pay my rent, and did gigs in the evening and at weekends. My big break was with The Beautiful South in 2002, joining full-time in 2003.

At least my law degree came in handy when I was reading my own contracts. I’ve played Glastonbury twice, and met Brandon Flowers from the Killers at T in the Park. While I was on stage he watched from the wings and said I had a lovely voice. I literally couldn’t speak.

It was incredible performing with bands that had been part of my childhood. I barely dared say hello to Rick Astley, and was so starstruck when we were on the same line-up as Adam Ant, I couldn’t even speak to him. Since the age of 18, I’ve been burning the candle at both ends. I love it, but it can be gruelling.

Yet although I still felt like a teenager in my head, other body parts seemed to be slowing down. The South does around 50 gigs a year across the UK, and I also perform in another group, Southern Beauty, which performs The Beautiful South greatest hits in jazz style. When I started to notice that I felt tired, I put it down to menopause, the usual pressures of juggling family life and a punishing schedule.

Andy, my husband, and I met at Cambridge in 1992. He works as a tech analyst, and we have two children – a 20-year-old daughter and 17-year-old son.

The Beautiful South’s Alison Wheeler, 54, said half her heartbeats were being generated by her heart, the other half weren’t happening at all Last year things came to a head as she said her husband and kids started to comment on her lack of stamina My six-year-long deterioration was very gradual – a good analogy is that I was like a frog in boiling water, not realising the temperature was rising and I was in danger. It got to the point where if I left something I needed upstairs I wouldn’t get it because it was too exhausting climbing the stairs.

On the Tube, I’d get off, walk ten steps, then slump against the wall because I was so dizzy. My legs had no strength in them at all. I’d wait till the dizziness passed – holding on to something for a minute or so. And I was constantly breathless.

Andy used to think I was in a bad mood because I’d huff and puff so much, but in fact I was constantly trying to draw in enough oxygen. Of course, I was scared, but more because I thought that this was a terrible part of getting older. I’d always had low blood pressure, which can make you feel dizzy. Perhaps, I thought, it was this.

In 2023 I went to my GP for the first time, and they agreed it might be my low blood pressure and sent me on my way. Because of my vegan diet, my aversion to processed foods and the fact that I didn’t add in any salt to my home cooking, it was suggested that I should increase my salt intake as a way to combat my low blood pressure and try electrolytes when I exercised.

I also went on HRT. But it didn’t stop the exhaustion. I went back to my GP and had my bloods checked; because I’d been vegan for more than ten years, I wanted to rule out anaemia and possible deficiencies. Everything came back fine.

And yet I was shattered. Bone-deep tired. I had six years of doing less and less. I was able to carry on working in my singing career, but very little else.

I was constantly telling myself I was just getting older, while being in awe of other women my age who seemed to have boundless energy, all cracking on. Even then I thought maybe my menopause symptoms were simply just worse than those of my friends. The gigs tend to be Friday to Sunday, and all around the country, so as a band we usually stay in hotels, returning home on Sunday evening or Monday morning.

But once I had stepped through my front door, it would be Wednesday before I could even think about functioning again. It was a cycle that meant I got nothing done, and I was constantly puzzled by, and trying to mask, my exhaustio





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Musician Exhaustion Deterioration Low Blood Pressure Menopause Intense Work Family Life Gigs Hotels Salt Intake Electrolytes HRT

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Singer Alison Wheeler reveals her six-year struggle with exhaustion and how it was finally diagnosed as a condition where half her heartbeats weren't happening at allAlison Wheeler, 54, has spoken out about her six-year struggle with exhaustion, which was finally diagnosed as a condition where half her heartbeats weren't happening at all. Wheeler, who has been a singer with The South since 2002, says she was feeling increasingly fatigued after gigs and everyday activities, but put it down to menopause and her punishing schedule. However, as her exhaustion worsened, she began to notice other symptoms such as dizziness, breathlessness, and a lack of stamina. Wheeler's condition, known as Bradycardia, is a condition where the heart beats too slowly, and in her case, half of her heartbeats weren't happening at all. She says she was 'shattered' and 'bone-deep tired' and was only able to carry on working in her singing career, but very little else. Wheeler's story highlights the importance of listening to your body and seeking medical attention if you're experiencing persistent and unexplained exhaustion. It also raises awareness of Bradycardia, a condition that can be life-threatening if left untreated.

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