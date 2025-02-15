Musician Creates Studio to Elevate Community Through Sound

Pro Sound Recording Studios in Harrisburg provides a platform for aspiring musicians and producers to hone their craft while making a positive impact on the local community. Sultan Jason, the studio's founder, emphasizes the importance of providing professional support and resources to artists, fostering creativity, and amplifying diverse voices.

Published: Feb. 15, 2025, 5:05 a.m. As the nation celebrates Black History Month, PennLive, for the third year, is recognizing men and women making a difference in central Pennsylvania. Today and for the rest of the month we will introduce you to Sultan Jason. Sultan Jason has always felt a deep connection to music. So when he moved to Harrisburg in 2009, he wanted to create a space where musicians and producers could fine-tune their craft. “I just always had a love for music.

I’ve always found motivation through rhythm and beats and short stories,” Jason says. “Music motivated me through different points of my life before I decided to take it on as a business.” His passion for music led him to open Pro Sound Recording Studios in 2010. It’s a place where people looking to break into the music industry can make the necessary connections in a professional environment. “As I was here in Harrisburg I realized that one of the main problems was that the artists weren’t able to find engineers consistently and professionally,” Jason says. “The first problem that we were solving was basically having professional engineers for the artist to be able to come in and be taken seriously.” The next problem was building a professional studio, where the acoustics were just right for musicians to have full creative control. Pro Sound Recording Studios, located on South Cameron Street in Harrisburg, boasts a 3,000-square-foot facility with three private recording suites. https://www.google.com/maps/place/Professional+Sound+Recording+Studi+LLC/@40.2590608,-76.8745809,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m6!3m5!1s0x89c8c0fd567bfc9d:0x368e26f89c820c6f!8m2!3d40.2590608!4d-76.872006!16s%2Fg%2F11c57q952f?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI1MDIwNS4xIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D Since starting his own studio, Jason has helped create music videos across the United States and even internationally in Jamaica. Jason also has a 10-episode reality TV show, called “Studio Boss,” about his life in the industry that will be released in early spring, likely on Tubi. More content from Pro Sound Recording Studios is available on their While helping people create music and podcasts is the primary goal of Pro Sound Recording Studios, Jason says he believes that the business can create ripples in the community in more than one way. “The music has allowed me to have that hand on the community in multiple different ways,” he says. “And also not just help myself and my business, but countless other people and their businesses, and countless other artists. You know, it just gave me the platform to be able to inspire.”: “As far as the podcast goes, I believe that that’s also super important because it gives the local flavor of the community that’s here, and how they actually feel about different things that’s going on in the world. It doesn’t have to be a really big newscaster to spread the word. You know, it could just be someone else’s brain who has a different perception or perspective of what’s going on in the world or whatever’s going on in the community.”





