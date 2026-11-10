MusiCares 2026 Wellness Survey Links Music Professionals' Finances, Health Coverage and Mental Health

MusiCares' 2026 Wellness in Music Survey of more than 3,300 professionals finds money worries, insurance gaps and mental health strain are closely linked.

MusiCares shared key findings from its 2026 Wellness in Music Survey on Tuesday, November 10, revealing that financial instability, limited access to healthcare and persistent mental health challenges remain closely interconnected across the music industry. More than 3,300 music professionals responded to the survey in English and Spanish, representing every U.S. state and Puerto Rico and more than 40 professions across the industry.

The annual survey examines more than 100 indicators, including financial security, physical and mental health, access to health insurance and preventive care, substance use and confidence in sustaining a career in music. MusiCares framed the results as a call for the industry to look beyond individual wellness programs.

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Financial Strain and Health Insurance Gaps for Music Professionals

Between 46% and 50% of music professionals who responded to the survey earn less than $50,000 annually, and only 30% say they can comfortably cover their expenses through work in music. MusiCares reported that finances remain the leading single source of stress, anxiety and depression across demographics.

Approximately 84% to 85% of music professionals who responded report having health insurance, compared with 93% of the general U.S. population. Coverage is lower among Black and Latino music professionals who responded, at 79% and 80.6%, respectively.

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Even for insured respondents, high deductibles, costly out-of-pocket expenses and limited coverage can make it difficult to access needed care. Among those without insurance, more than 60% cite affordability as the reason they lack coverage.

Preventive care access also differs sharply by insurance status. Nearly 80% of insured respondents reported receiving an annual exam, compared with just one-third of those without coverage, with similar disparities across dental, vision, hearing and cancer screenings.

Mental Health Care Use Remains Flat Despite Attention

Despite increased attention on mental health, the share of music professionals using available care has not substantially changed. Over the last five years, the percentage of survey respondents who report having accessed therapy has stayed steady at 57% to 59%.

Among respondents interested in therapy who have not received it, 45% cite an inability to pay as the primary barrier. Suicidal ideation among respondents has also consistently measured two to three times higher than in the U.S. general population.

MusiCares has responded by expanding services in recent years. Survey findings helped shape access to women's and family care through Maven Clinic, increased education around cannabis use, and scaled preventive care services.

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Following last year's Wellness in Music data on persistently high rates of suicidal ideation, MusiCares expanded its mental health resources through Tune Into Mental Health. The program was developed with The Jed Foundation (JED) to provide mental health and suicide prevention resources tailored to the music community.

Emerging Music Professionals Face Early-Career Financial Risks

The 2026 survey included dedicated outreach to emerging music professionals aged 18 to 24, supported by Live Free 999, a nonprofit. A total of 203 respondents in this age group were analyzed separately and compared with the broader respondent pool.

Among these emerging professionals, 68.8% earned $25,000 or less in the previous year, and 86.4% earned $50,000 or less. Seventy-nine percent said they could not comfortably cover their expenses through work in music, compared with 70% of respondents overall.

In addition, 72.7% reported low or very low confidence in their ability to cover future expenses through music work alone. Health coverage presents another concern, since 89.7% of emerging professionals currently have health insurance, but 57.4% receive that coverage through a parent.

MusiCares summarized the implications by noting that as these professionals age out of family coverage, many may enter an industry where employer-sponsored insurance is far from guaranteed. The organization emphasized the need to help early-career music professionals prepare for healthcare costs and coverage as their careers evolve.