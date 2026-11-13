Music Week: Dolly Parton Bono Collaboration And ATEEZ New Album Highlights

Dolly Parton's final recording with Bono, ATEEZ's 15th mini album, and new releases from Fall Out Boy and Leon Thomas define this week's essential music landscape.

This week's music landscape is defined by historic collaborations, major K-pop releases, and anniversary celebrations that dominate streaming platforms. The most significant development is the premiere of "Torn," a country ballad featuring Dolly Parton and Bono. This track serves as Parton's final recorded vocal before her passing in August, marking a poignant end to a legendary career. Simultaneously, South Korean group ATEEZ released their 15th mini album, while pop-punk icons Fall Out Boy announced a 2027 global tour.

Dolly Parton Final Recording With Bono

The song "Torn" received a country radio world premiere earlier this week, offering fans a rare glimpse into the creative process behind Dolly Parton's last studio session. The track was co-written by Parton, U2 frontman Bono, and Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol, creating a unique fusion of genres. Parton's crystalline soprano intertwines with Bono's gritty vocal style, addressing the pain of fractured familial bonds.

Also read Kacey Musgraves Reflects on Dolly Parton Legacy and CMA Nominations

Lyrical themes in the song highlight emotional distance, with lines such as "When halfway seems too far to meet" and "Across the table too hard to reach." The musical arrangement supports these heavy themes with a rich blend of guitars, drums, pedal steel, and keyboards. This instrumentation gives the performance striking depth, allowing the vocals to remain the central focus of the emotional narrative.

Wells, Parton's producer, oversaw the country variation of the track. The release comes shortly after Parton's death in August, making this collaboration a significant cultural moment for music historians and fans alike. The song represents a rare cross-genre partnership between a country icon and a rock legend, cementing its place in music history as a unique farewell piece.

Advertisement

ATEEZ Releases 15th Mini Album

South Korean boy band ATEEZ has maintained a prolific release schedule since debuting in 2018, a consistency evidenced by their latest 15th mini album. The group continues to keep their fanbase engaged with high-energy productions that cater to their global audience. The album's lead single, titled "UP," is designed to evoke intense physical and emotional responses from listeners.

The track "UP" features a hard-hitting sound that fits seamlessly into high-speed chase scenes in action films. The composition builds tension and energy intentionally, aiming to elevate the listener's heart rate. This approach aligns with ATEEZ's reputation for delivering dynamic performances that translate effectively to both studio recordings and live concerts.

The release reinforces the group's position as one of the most active and impactful acts in the K-pop industry. By consistently delivering new material, ATEEZ ensures they remain relevant in a rapidly changing market. The album serves as another testament to their work ethic and their ability to connect with fans through powerful musical experiences.

Fall Out Boy Anniversary Tour And Single

Pop-punk veterans Fall Out Boy announced a 2027 global tour this week to celebrate their 25th anniversary in the music industry. The band did not limit their celebration to tour dates alone, also sharing a new single titled "ACES." This release serves as a rallying cry for the band's dedicated fanbase, signaling their continued relevance and energy after two and a half decades.

The single "ACES" is described as perfectly melodic yet roaring, encouraging listeners to "keep the fire alive through tryin' times." The lyrics address themes of resilience, mentioning "the slow decay and rapid decline." This message resonates with long-time fans who have followed the band through various musical evolutions and personal challenges.

Advertisement

The announcement of the tour and the release of the single suggest that Fall Out Boy remains fired up and ready to perform live. The timing of the single release supports the upcoming tour, creating momentum for the 2027 dates. Fans can expect high-energy performances that reflect the band's enduring spirit and musical versatility.

Leon Thomas Trophy Single And Other Releases

Leon Thomas is concluding a year that began with two Grammy wins and featured an all-time R&B feature run with a new single titled "Trophy." As the former cover star's first solo offering of 2026, the track showcases a sexy and cocky vibe. Thomas uses the song to express a desire for bedroom fun as a reward for his hard work in the industry.

The hook of the song features Thomas cooing, "Give it to me like a trophy/ I been workin' hard, let's make love like I'm your only." This earworm melody highlights his ability to craft catchy, rhythm-and-blues-infused tracks. The single demonstrates Thomas's confidence and his continued success in the competitive R&B landscape.

Other notable releases this week include Noah Kahan's film album, which features 29 songs and artists like Stevie Nicks. ATEEZ continues to dominate charts with their latest work, while Dolly Parton's final recording with Bono provides a emotional conclusion to her recording career. These diverse offerings ensure that New Music Friday remains a essential destination for music enthusiasts worldwide.