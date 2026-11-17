Music Victoria launches the Vote Victorian Music campaign urging a 1% ticket levy on stadiums and arenas to secure $114 million in funding before 2027.

Music Victoria launched a high-stakes election campaign on Tuesday, November 17, urging voters and the next state government to implement a 1% levy on ticket sales at stadiums, arenas, and government-owned venues. The Vote Victorian Music initiative warns that dedicated public funding for Victorian artists and music creation is set to drop to zero in 2027 if legislative action is not taken immediately. Developed in collaboration with creative agency Bolster, the campaign utilizes street posters, digital channels, and visible messaging at music venues to pressure political leaders into action.

Levy Mechanism and Financial Structure

The proposed policy requires a total investment of approximately $114 million over a four-year period to establish a permanent, independently governed Victorian Music Trust. According to estimates from Music Victoria, this statutory funding model would generate about $4.4 million annually for the sector on top of existing government contributions. This structure is designed to insulate the industry from the volatility of budget cycles and political transitions. The organization emphasizes that no political party has currently committed to providing dedicated funding beyond the year 2026, leaving the sector vulnerable to future cuts.

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Stakeholder Positions and Political Scorecard

Fiona Duncan, chief executive of Music Victoria, characterized the current political approach as an underestimation of the music industry's value as a driver for wellbeing, community cohesion, and multi-billion dollar revenue. She stated that the campaign's direct messaging is necessary because the stakes for the state's cultural infrastructure are exceptionally high. The Vote Victorian Music scorecard assesses political parties across four specific pillars: invest, support, grow, and protect. This evaluation is based on party responses, public commitments, and consultations with more than 250 individuals across the state's music community.

Economic Impact and Industry Scale

Victria generates approximately one-third of Australia's total music industry revenue, contributing $3.55 billion annually and $1.28 billion in direct economic impact, according to data from Creative Australia. The state hosts the largest concentration of independent record labels in the country, along with 66% of its vinyl pressing capacity. Additionally, Victoria contains half of the nation's independent record stores, 40% of its music managers, and 31% of APRA AMCOS songwriters and publishers. Music Victoria notes that Melbourne alone has more record stores per capita than any other city globally, underscoring the depth of the local infrastructure.

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Venue Decline and Regional Consequences

Despite its historical strength, the sector faces a rapid decline in physical spaces for live performance. A recent audit of Music Victoria data by Live Music Locator reveals that the state is losing a live music venue every 18 days. At its pre-pandemic peak, the Live Music Census recorded that Melbourne had more live music venues per capita than London or New York. However, per-capita public investment in music has fallen to 63 cents in Victoria, significantly trailing the $3.10 spent in New South Wales and the $1.46 spent in South Australia after more than a decade of flat baseline funding.

Comparative Models and Future Steps

The push for a statutory levy positions Victoria ahead of comparable international markets. In the U.K., the government has backed a voluntary £1 contribution on tickets for shows above 5,000 capacity, but uptake has stalled at around 30% of 2026 tickets after missing a 50% target. In Australia, the Australian Music Venue Foundation, launched in March, is already collecting A$1.10 per ticket on participating tours. Music Victoria argues that red-tape reforms promised by some parties are insufficient without direct financial investment to sustain the industry's global reputation and regional job markets in hospitality and tourism.