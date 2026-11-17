Music teacher Naomi Tekea Craig received an eight-and-a-half-year prison sentence for sexually abusing a 12-year-old student and bearing his child, marking a significant judicial response to betrayal of trust in educational settings.

Music teacher Naomi Tekea Craig, 34, has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison for sexually abusing a Year 7 student. The offenses occurred while the perpetrator was married and ultimately resulted in the birth of a child to the young victim. Judge John Prior presided over the sentencing in January, describing the crimes as a gross breach of trust against a vulnerable minor.

Court Sentencing Details And Judicial Remarks

Judge John Prior delivered a severe condemnation of Naomi Tekea Craig's actions, stating she raped the boy for her own sexual gratification. The judge emphasized that the teacher was clearly in love with the 12-year-old victim during the period of offending. He noted that children are entitled to feel safe in their own homes, a safety that was systematically destroyed by the defendant. The court heard that the offending spanned approximately 14 months, beginning when the boy was just 12 years old. Naomi Tekea Craig pleaded guilty to multiple child sex offences in January, acknowledging the gravity of her crimes against the student.

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Methods Of Manipulation And Gaining Trust

The abuse began in 2024 when the victim joined a band supervised by Naomi Tekea Craig. She utilized this musical setting to build a relationship with the victim's mother, eventually earning the trust required to be left alone with the child. Craig frequently had sleepovers at the family home, using the opportunity to sexually assault the boy between August and October 2024. She manipulated the student by giving him presents and threatening to withdraw them if he did not respond to her communications. The teacher also sent nude photos and emotional messages, including phrases such as 'make me feel loved' and 'I'm sick of begging for your attention'. Craig monitored the boy's social media activity and demanded he record his online interactions, further isolating him from peers.

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Pregnancy And Birth Of The Victim's Child

Naomi Tekea Craig, who was already married with a young son, disclosed to the victim in May 2025 that she wanted another baby. Data from her ovulation tracking app indicated she likely became pregnant by the victim around that time. The child was born in January 2026, cementing the long-term impact of the abuse. The offending continued for over a year after the initial assaults, with Craig maintaining control over the student through emotional blackmail and surveillance.

Discovery By Mother And Immediate Arrest

The crimes were uncovered in December 2025 when the victim's mother installed secret CCTV cameras in the home. The footage captured Naomi Tekea Craig abusing her son in the loungeroom. The mother immediately reported the matter to the police, leading to Craig's arrest that same night. During the sentencing, Naomi Tekea Craig cried as Judge John Prior recounted the details of the case. She is now eligible for parole after serving part of her eight-and-a-half-year sentence. This case highlights the severe consequences of exploiting educational roles for predatory purposes, as reported by The West Australian.