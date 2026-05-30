Music Mogul Clive Davis Hospitalized Following Respiratory Issue

Clive Davis has been hospitalized in New York City following an upper respiratory issue, a representative for the music mogul has confirmed.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Clive Davis attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

has been hospitalized in New York City following an upper respiratory issue, a representative for the music mogul has confirmed toThe 94-year-old supermogul has faced health issues in the past. In 2021, his famed annual Pre-Grammy Gala, which has been held the night before the ceremony every year since 1975, wasDavis, one of the top music executives in the industry for half a century, has worked with and fostered the careers of Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Carlos Santana, Janis Joplin, Alicia Keys, Carrie Underwood, and many other artists.

After stumbling into the business in the early Sixties and becoming president of Columbia Records in 1967 at age 35, Davis, the man with the “golden ears,” has found success in every era. When speaking to, a documentary tracing his colossal 50-plus-year career, Davis emphasized his lasting love for music.

“I’m immersed in it,” he said. ”I think music is the universal language. ”What the Hell Is Going on With Trump’s Freedom 250 Concert?

When looking to the future and his next steps, Davis said, “Right now I’m very involved in working to really prove a point: In the current state of music, and with the health restored in the industry, we have to address not only where the next Bob Dylan or Bruce Springsteen is coming from but also where is the next Aretha Franklin or Whitney Houston coming from. ” He added.

“It can’t take place in such a dominating way that it obscures the great new voices. ”‘Landman’ Cast Praises Taylor Sheridan’s Vision as Season 2 Expands Family Drama and Stakes Tom Hardy "Refused to Come Out" of 'MobLand' Trailer, Kept Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren Waiting for Hours: "Career Suicide"





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