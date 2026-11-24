Music for Dementia and major tech firms launch the Music Made Easy Charter to simplify streaming access for dementia patients, addressing the digital divide in care.

The House of Lords will witness the launch of the Music Made Easy Charter on Tuesday, a significant initiative designed to dismantle the technological barriers that prevent dementia patients from accessing music therapy. Evidence demonstrates that familiar musical tracks can effectively alleviate agitation, reduce distress, and unlock long-term memories for those living with cognitive decline. However, the widespread adoption of complex touchscreen interfaces and subscription-based streaming services has inadvertently excluded a significant portion of this vulnerable demographic from benefiting from these therapeutic tools.

Streaming Barriers Exclude Elderly Dementia Patients

The transition from physical media to digital platforms operated by companies such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube has created substantial obstacles for older adults. Research conducted by the charities Music for Dementia and Age UK reveals that only three in ten older family carers feel capable of streaming music alongside their loved ones. Furthermore, six in ten internet users aged sixty-five and over report that they never use the internet to stream music or video content, highlighting a severe gap in digital accessibility.

Also read The latest Hunger Games is an easy victor at the weekend box office

Industry Leaders Sign the Music Made Easy Charter

Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, the British Phonographic Industry, the Entertainment Retailers Association, and MediMusic have united under the Music Made Easy Taskforce to address these issues. Convened by Music for Dementia and the University of Sheffield, the Charter requires participating organizations to commit to meaningful changes within twelve months. The signatories pledge to support principles that remove barriers, ensuring that personalized music becomes a readily available resource for people living with dementia and their care networks.

Concrete Steps for Simplified Music Access

Organizations adopting the Charter have agreed to implement specific measures to enhance accessibility, including the development of simpler music-playing technology. Key actions involve co-designing accessible products directly with individuals who have lived experience of the disease, thereby ensuring that new tools meet actual user needs. Additionally, partners will work to simplify licensing agreements and account arrangements for care settings, making it easier for staff and families to integrate music into daily routines without administrative hurdles.

Advertisement

Screen-Free Devices Gain Support from Families

Recent trials conducted by Music for Dementia indicate a strong preference for non-digital solutions among caregivers. Ninety-two percent of participating families stated they would recommend screen-free music devices for older adults, citing ease of use and reduced complexity. Amy Shackleton, chief executive of Music for Dementia, emphasized that the Charter was shaped by the voices of those with dementia, aiming to turn shared commitments into tangible action that restores the joy and connection provided by music.

m4dRADIO Offers Uninterrupted Therapeutic Listening

As part of the broader Music Made Easy campaign, Music for Dementia has introduced m4dRADIO, a free online radio station tailored specifically for this audience. The station features music grouped by decade from the nineteen-forties to the nineteen-eighties, providing uninterrupted listening without advertisements or spoken interruptions. This initiative is underpinned by research from the University of Sheffield and the BRIDGES for Dementia Network, led by Dr. Jennifer MacRitchie, who is co-designing intuitive tools to support musical engagement for those with cognitive decline.