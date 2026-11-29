Elton John discusses how music has historically driven awareness and action for World AIDS Day, highlighting artists who transformed silence into conversation and inspired global solidarity in the fight against HIV.

For World AIDS Day this year, Elton and I have been revisiting songs that capture moments, memories and people from the history of HIV and AIDS.

Some are songs of grief. Some became anthems of activism and solidarity. Others remind us of friends we lost, and artists and communities who shaped the response. Together, they tell a story of how music inspired people to pay attention.

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At moments that mattered, artists used their platforms to turn silence into conversation, challenge prejudice and make it harder for the world to look away. World AIDS Day was created with a similar purpose. The first observance took place in 1988, bringing public attention to an epidemic surrounded by fear and misinformation. Its founders understood that people needed reasons to stop, listen and care.