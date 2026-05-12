Musgraves' 'Uncertain, TX' extends country music's chart history, features Willie Nelson

Musgraves' 'Uncertain, TX' extends one of country music's longest running chart histories, featuring Willie Nelson. The track opens at No. 50 on the May 16-dated ranking with 2.4 million official U.S. streams May 1-7, according to Luminate.

“ Uncertain , TX. ” The track opens at No. 50 on the May 16-dated ranking with 2.4 million official U.S. streams May 1-7, according to Luminate .

It’s one of 15 songs on Musgraves’ “Willie Nelson’s 2026 Outlaw Music Festival To Feature Avett Brothers, Wilco, Sheryl Crow, Margo Price & More”. Willie Nelson’s 40th Anniversary Farm Aid Challenges Corporate Power in America: “They Need to Stand Up and Pay a Conscience Tax! ” Says Neil Young.

Written by Musgraves and longtime creative partner Daniel Tashian, “Uncertain, TX” extends one of country music’s longest running chart histories: 64 years and two months after Nelson first reached Hot Country Songs with “Willingly,” which hit No. 10 in 1962. He tallied two top 10s that decade, along with 13 in the ’70s, 24 in the ’80s and one each in the ’90s and 2000s. Of those, 21 hit No. 1.

Nelson, 93, had most recently charted with a cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” featuring Paula Nelson, his daughter (No. 36 peak, 2019). Parton, meanwhile, first reached Hot Country Songs in 1967 with “Dumb Blonde” (No. 24) and has likewise charted in every decade through the ‘20s. She remains the only artist to place a song.

Parton’s other entries this decade are “Have the Heart” (No. 22), with Post Malone; a remake of “Does He Love You” (No. 47), with Reba McEntire (who originally took the song to No. 1, with Linda Davis, in 1993); and “Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas” (No. 48), with Michael Bublé. Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj & BTS Lead Global Charts, Michael Jackson Classics Climb in Top 10.

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Musgraves Uncertain TX Willie Nelson Chart History Luminate Hot Country Songs Willie Nelson's 2026 Outlaw Music Festival Avett Brothers Wilco Sheryl Crow Margo Price Neil Young Farm Aid Corporate Power Neil Young Paula Nelson Creedence Clearwater Revival Have You Ever Seen The Rain Dumb Blonde Does He Love You Cuddle Up Cozy Down Christmas Justin Bieber Nicki Minaj BTS Michael Jackson Spotify Stats Dua Lipa Samsung Unauthorized Commercial Exploitation Your Party Of The Year(S)

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