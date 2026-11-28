Children and university students assumed professional roles at Türkiye's Troy Museum in Canakkale for the annual Museum Takeover Day, learning about preservation and curation firsthand.

Young participants stepped into the shoes of museum directors, archaeologists, and restorers during an annual event introducing them to the work behind the exhibits. The event introduced children to different aspects of museum operations, including guided tours and exhibition design.

Young people took on the roles of museum staff at Türkiye's Troy Museum as part of the annual Museum Takeover Day, gaining first-hand experience of the work involved in running a museum. Fifteen children aged 9 to 12, alongside eight local university students, visited the museum in Canakkale, the region identified by historians as the site of the legendary Trojan War.

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Under the guidance of museum staff, participants took on roles including museum director, security guard, restoration specialist, archaeologist, and cafe manager. The event introduced them to different aspects of museum operations, including management, administration, artefact preservation and restoration, security, technical services, visitor relations, guided tours and exhibition design. Using artefacts from the museum's collection, along with replicas of sculptures and coins available in its shop, the young participants designed their own exhibitions.

As part of the programme's sustainability theme, the children also took part in a paper-making workshop using recycled waste paper. The activity introduced them to ways of reusing materials and encouraged awareness of recycling and the efficient use of resources. First-year museum science students from Canakkale Onsekiz Mart University also joined the event as part of their practical studies. They observed the museum's departments and took part in educational activities, applying their theoretical knowledge in a professional museum environment.

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Museum Takeover Day was first launched in the UK in 2010. It is now observed by museums in several countries during November, giving children the opportunity to experience museum work from the inside. This annual tradition allows the next generation to understand the complex logistics and educational missions that define modern cultural institutions.