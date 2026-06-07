Chicago's iconic Griffin Museum of Science and Industry will close for opening day of the Obama Presidential Center, a spokesperson for the museum said.

Anyone who already purchased a ticket to the Museum of Science and Industry for June 18 will receive an automatic refund and a 30% discount toward a future visit, a museum spokesperson said.

Chicago's iconic Griffin Museum of Science and Industry will close for opening day of the Obama Presidential Center, a spokesperson for the museum said. To"help support opening day operations and ensure a smooth experience for visitors in and around the campus area," the Museum of Science and Industry will close for theThe museum will reopen on June 19 with a free admission day for Illinois residents to celebrate its 93rd birthday and Juneteeth.

"As neighboring institutions rooted in education, community and public engagement, we believe this moment represents an important milestone for the South Side and our city," the museum spokesperson said in a statement.





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