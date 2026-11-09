Muse to Headline BST Hyde Park and Roundhay Festival in 2027

Muse confirm headlining slots at BST Hyde Park on June 26 and Roundhay Festival in Leeds on June 27, 2027. Ticket sales begin in November.

Muse are confirmed as headliners for BST Hyde Park in London and the Roundhay Festival in Leeds during June 2027. The Devon-formed rock band will perform at the iconic London park on June 26, 2027. Muse will also take the stage at the Roundhay Festival in Leeds on June 27, 2027.

Muse Headline Roundhay Festival in Leeds

Muse serve as the first headliners revealed for the Roundhay Festival. The festival launched its inaugural edition in 2026 with performances from Pitbull and Lewis Capaldi. AEG operates the Roundhay Festival. The promoter often shares performers with the BST Hyde Park series. Presales for the event begin at 10 a.m. GMT on Nov. 9, 2026. General sale tickets go on sale on Nov. 13, 2026 at the same time.

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BST Hyde Park Lineup Expansion for 2027

London's BST Hyde Park has already announced headliners for its upcoming 2027 edition. Bon Jovi is set to kick off the festival run on June 24, 2027. RAYE is scheduled to perform on July 10, 2027. Additional names for the 2027 edition will be announced soon. The 2026 season featured Garth Brooks, ATEEZ, Maroon 5, Mumford & Sons, Duran Duran, Pitbull, and Lewis Capaldi.

Muse Current European Arena Tour

The band is currently on a European arena tour. Muse has a pair of shows at London's O2 Arena scheduled for later this month. They also have a performance at Manchester's Co-op Live set to take place later this month. This tour appears to be a precursor to the large-scale outdoor festivals planned for summer 2027.

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Chart Performance and Historical Context

Musical context surrounding the band includes recent chart activity. Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' has achieved the highest rank on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart in more than 40 years. This chart movement highlights the enduring popularity of landmark rock and pop albums. Muse's upcoming festival appearances align with this trend of major acts commanding large audiences and historic chart positions.

Logistics and Ticketing Details

Fans planning to attend the BST Hyde Park or Roundhay Festival shows must monitor the ticketing calendar. The presale window opens specifically at 10 a.m. GMT on Nov. 9, 2026. The general sale follows four days later on Nov. 13, 2026 at 10 a.m. GMT. These specific times apply to both festivals operated by AEG. Attendees should prepare for high demand given the historic nature of these London and Leeds venues.