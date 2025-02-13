Murray Scores 55, Joins Jokic in Exclusive Club of 55-Point Games

Jamal Murray erupted for 55 points, becoming the third Denver Nuggets player to achieve this feat. He and Nikola Jokic are now the fourth duo in NBA history to each score 55 points in the same season.

Jamal Murray exploded for a career-high 55 points, becoming just the third Denver Nuggets player to achieve this feat. Murray's scorching performance, fueled by 20-of-36 shooting from the field and seven 3-pointers, propelled the Nuggets to a 146-122 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers . This marks the third-highest single-game scoring output in franchise history, trailing only David Thompson's legendary 73-point game in 1978 and Nikola Jokic 's 56-point eruption in December 2022.

Murray and Jokic now join an exclusive club as the fourth duo in NBA history to each achieve a 55-point game in the same season, a testament to their remarkable offensive prowess and synergy. Coach Michael Malone lauded Murray's efficiency, emphasizing that his 55 points came on a remarkably high percentage of shots. Murray, while acknowledging his own shooting prowess, credited his teammates for their unwavering support and for creating scoring opportunities for him. 'They were hunting for me to get the ball and really rooting for me to go get it,' Murray said, highlighting the strong camaraderie within the Nuggets.Jokic himself put on a show with 26 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists, achieving his 25th triple-double of the season. This impressive feat ranks third-highest before the All-Star break, trailing only the legendary Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook. Malone stressed the importance of recognizing Jokic's consistent brilliance, urging fans never to take his accomplishments for granted. Jokic's nightly performances are a testament to his exceptional talent and have become a highlight for Nuggets fans





