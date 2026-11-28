Jamal Murray led the Denver Nuggets with 36 points, aided by Nikola Jokic's near triple-double, to secure a 120-107 victory over the Utah Jazz in NBA Cup group play. Despite a strong second-half effort from Utah, including a key performance by Jusuf Nurkic in his season debut, Denver's clutch scoring in the final minutes sealed the win.

SALT LAKE CITY — Jamal Murray scored 36 points to rally the Denver Nuggets to a 120-107 victory over the Utah Jazz in NBA Cup group play on Friday night.

Nikola Jokic tallied 17 points, 15 assists, and nine rebounds for the Nuggets. Christian Braun added 20 points and eight rebounds. Keyonte George scored 25 points and Darryn Peterson added 20 to lead the Jazz. Svi Mykhailiuk added 18 points off the bench.

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Jusuf Nurkic made his season debut after missing Utah’s first 19 games with a toe injury and finished with a team-high 11 assists. Nurkic’s crisp passing helped elevate the Jazz offense following a sluggish start. Utah seized a 102-97 lead after Ace Bailey threw down an alley oop dunk to punctuate a string of three straight baskets for the Jazz.