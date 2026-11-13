Murphy Family Buys French Hamlet With Grandparents for Multi-Generational Living

Liz and Dave Murphy joined forces with Helen and Terry to purchase six houses and two barns in Poitou-Charentes, creating a unique expat lifestyle for three generations of the family.

Liz Murphy and Dave Murphy recently purchased an entire hamlet in Poitou-Charentes, west-central France, to accommodate three generations of their family in one location. The British couple combined their resources with Liz's mother Helen, aged 77, and stepfather Terry, aged 76, to acquire the rural property and transition from their semi-detached home in Manchester.

Decision Process Driven by Pandemic Clarity

Liz, aged 49, stated that the coronavirus outbreak provided the necessary clarity to accelerate their long-held but vague retirement plans. Both she and Dave worked full-time in radio while raising their children, who were aged five and nine at the time. The furlough period allowed them to recognize they were missing significant moments of their children's growth due to a demanding work schedule and school club commitments.

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The formal decision to relocate occurred during a family barbecue at their Manchester home in April 2020. While Dave had previously expressed interest in moving to France, the couple feared separation from their extended family would be a major obstacle. Liz approached her parents, who lived in Nottingham, with the idea that they might consider moving to France as well, citing their mother's status as a Francophile.

Financial Strategy and Family Dynamics

The joint purchase significantly increased the budget available for the acquisition, allowing the family to secure a larger estate than they could have individually. Liz noted that having grandparents in close proximity would benefit their children, especially since other family members lived in different cities. After letting the proposal sit for a week, Helen and Terry agreed to the move, describing it as another exciting adventure rather than a permanent goodbye to their lives in England.

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The children reacted with enthusiasm, viewing the relocation as an extended holiday and an opportunity to learn French. By January 2021, the family had sold their semi-detached home, valued at approximately £400,000, and moved into the new property. The estate includes six houses, two barns, and three acres of land in the hamlet known as Lac De Maison.

Health Challenges and Healthcare Access

The family's transition was complicated shortly after arrival when Helen was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Liz described a rapid deterioration in her mother's health within a few months of settling in. However, Liz praised the French healthcare system for its quality and accessibility, which helped manage the condition. Liz had open discussions with Helen about the possibility of returning to the UK, but her mother and Terry remained adamant about continuing their new life in France.

Living next door to their mother proved advantageous as her mobility became more limited. Liz acknowledged that if her parents had remained in England, with her brother in London and her sister in Bulgaria, the family would have faced immense pressure to visit frequently, causing significant stress. The proximity allowed the grandchildren to grow up with their grandparents present daily.

Current Status and Future Plans

After six years in the hamlet, the Murphys have recently listed the property for sale. The primary driver for selling is not a desire to leave France, but rather the need for more accessible housing closer to hospital facilities. The current property, situated in an old farm building, is not suitable for Helen's limited mobility and frequent medical appointments.

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The initial business plan involved both couples managing holiday let properties on the estate. Over time, this responsibility has fallen primarily to Liz and Dave, though they state that the operational burden is secondary to the value of family cohesion. The family intends to relocate to a new property within France that offers better accessibility while maintaining their expat lifestyle near healthcare services.