The goalkeeper has been heavily linked with a departure from Anfield in the summer.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is reported to be in talks over a new contract at Anfield, but the nature of his demands means an agreement is far from a certainty.

The Brazilian’s current contract expires at the end of the season and there have been a vast number of links with a return to Serie A for Alisson, who made his name with Roma but has been tipped to join any of AC Milan, Inter Milan or Juventus. The problem is, however, that Alisson is expected to demand a “big financial package.

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” He has built a reputation as one of the best goalkeepers in the world but has not signed fresh terms since the summer of 2021. Liverpool have a club policy of avoiding significant financial contributions to players over the age of 30. They did break that rule for Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk two years ago, but must now decide whether Alisson, 34, falls into the same category. Alisson has enjoyed a legendary career with Liverpool.