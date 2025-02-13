Murkowski to Support Kennedy for HHS Secretary Despite Vaccine Concerns

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) will vote to confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services, despite reservations about his views on vaccines. Kennedy has made assurances to work with Congress to ensure evidence-based vaccine recommendations.

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) has announced her intention to support Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 's confirmation as the head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ( HHS ). In a detailed statement released on X, formerly known as Twitter, Murkowski expressed her belief that while the U.S. spends more per capita on healthcare than any other nation, the health outcomes do not reflect this investment.

\She argued for a shift in focus from managing existing healthcare costs to prioritizing prevention and public health. Murkowski highlighted Kennedy's recognition of chronic conditions as a major public health issue and a significant driver of public debt. She acknowledged her initial concerns about Kennedy's views on vaccines, particularly his selective interpretation of scientific studies. However, she stated that Kennedy has made numerous commitments to work with Congress to ensure public access to accurate information and base vaccine recommendations on data-driven, evidence-based, and medically sound research. \These commitments, coupled with Kennedy's engagement with indigenous communities and understanding of the unique public health challenges faced by rural Alaska, have ultimately led Murkowski to support his nomination. She emphasized the importance of achieving better public health outcomes and pledged to hold Kennedy accountable to this goal. The Senate cleared the final hurdle for Kennedy's confirmation with a 53-47 vote to set up the final confirmation vote. During the debate, Kennedy stressed the urgency of addressing the chronic disease epidemic, citing statistics that show a dramatic increase in chronic conditions among American children compared to past generations. He framed the issue as a moral and spiritual imperative, emphasizing the need to prioritize the health of all Americans and restore the nation's position as a global health leader.





