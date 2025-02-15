Murkowski Reintroduces Bill to Keep Mount Denali Name

Senator Lisa Murkowski from Alaska has reintroduced a bill to officially designate the tallest mountain in North America as Denali, reversing President Trump's 2017 executive order to rename it Mount McKinley. The bill has the support of Senator Dan Sullivan, also from Alaska.

Following President Donald Trump 's decision to revert the name of North America's highest peak back to Mount McKinley, Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska has reintroduced legislation to officially recognize the mountain as Denali . Senator Dan Sullivan , also from Alaska , serves as the original cosponsor of the bill. 'In Alaska , it's Denali ,' Murkowski stated in a press release.

'Once you see it in person, and take in the majesty of its size and breathe in its cold air, you can understand why the Koyukon Athabascans referred to it as 'The Great One.' This isn’t a political issue – Alaskans from every walk of life have long been advocating for this mountain to be recognized by its true name. That’s why today I once again introduced legislation that would officially keep this mountain’s quintessential name, ‘Denali.’” Trump issued an executive order on his first day in office to change the name from Denali back to Mount McKinley, honoring President William McKinley, who was assassinated in 1901. The executive order states, 'In 1917, the country officially honored President McKinley through the naming of North America’s highest peak. Yet after nearly a century, President Obama’s administration, in 2015, stripped the McKinley name from federal nomenclature, an affront to President McKinley’s life, his achievements, and his sacrifice.' The order further directed the Interior secretary to 'reinstate the name ‘Mount McKinley’ and update the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) to reflect the renaming.' It also stipulated that the national park surrounding Mount McKinley, 'shall retain the name Denali National Park and Preserve.' Another directive within the order was to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.The controversy surrounding the name of the continent's tallest peak has persisted for years. Murkowski has been actively involved in the debate for over a decade, previously introducing measures addressing the mountain's name on several occasions, including one in 2015, for which Sullivan was the original cosponsor. Interior Sec. Sally Jewell issued an order to change the name from Mount McKinley to Denali in 2015 during President Barack Obama's administration. In 2015, Trump tweeted, 'President Obama wants to change the name of Mt. McKinley to Denali after more than 100 years. Great insult to Ohio. I will change back!' During meetings with Murkowski and Sullivan, Trump inquired about potentially changing the name, but both senators expressed their opposition. Senator Sullivan, whose wife is Athabascan, recounted in 2017 (according to adn.com) telling Trump, 'If you change that name back now, she's going to be really, really mad,' to which Trump responded, 'all right, we won't do that.' Notably, Murkowski is among the GOP senators who voted to convict Trump following his impeachment by the House in 2021 stemming from the U.S. Capitol riot. However, the Senate vote, conducted after Trump had left office, fell short of the necessary threshold for conviction.





