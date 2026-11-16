Murdoch Mysteries Season 20 Episode 7 Clip: Emma Slater's Acting Debut

Watch the exclusive clip for Murdoch Mysteries Season 20 Episode 7 as Emma Slater makes her acting debut. Discover the plot of Last Tango in Toronto and find out when it airs on Ovation tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Murdoch Mysteries is returning for its landmark 20th season, bringing another set of shocking crimes to Edwardian-era Toronto. This week features the acting debut of Emma Slater, a veteran pro from Dancing With the Stars, who finds herself in a deadly situation in the seventh episode of the new season. Collider is presenting an exclusive clip from the episode titled Last Tango in Toronto before it debuts exclusively on Ovation tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Emma Slater Joins Cast in New Role

Last Tango in Toronto marks the acting debut of Emma Slater, a veteran hoofer who has been a mainstay of the competition series Dancing With the Stars since its 17th season. She has been paired with celebrities like James Van Der Beek, Andy Richter, and Billy Dee Williams. Slater won the show's top prize in season 24 with NFL veteran Rashad Jennings.

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In the episode, Slater plays Felicity Luna, a Parisian diva who brings tango dancing to Toronto for the first time. Her artistic debut turns into a deadly affair when she turns up dead with a dagger in her back. The investigation quickly identifies persons of interest, with her Argentinian husband, Aldo Luna, emerging as the prime suspect.

Investigation Centers on Murder Weapon

The suspicion against Aldo Luna intensifies when the murder weapon turns out to be of Argentinian origin, linking directly to the victim's husband's heritage. Chief Constable Brackenreid, played by Thomas Craig from Coronation Street, leads the charge in unraveling the mystery surrounding the victim's death. His wife, Margaret, portrayed by Arwen Humphreys from Run the Burbs, is also involved in the unfolding drama.

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Inspector Choi, played by Paul Sun-Hyung Lee from The Mandalorian, and his paramour Vivian Moon, portrayed by Elena Juatco from Star Trek Discovery, are central figures in the investigation. The group attends a tango tea hosted by the victim, where they are exposed to the then-scandalously erotic dance for the first time. Margaret finds herself nearly overcome by the intensity of the performance.

Exclusive Clip Reveals Key Scene Details

The exclusive clip reveals that none of the characters realize they are watching Luna's last performance. They remain unaware that they will soon be wrapped up in the crime scene investigation. The tension builds as the detectives and their associates navigate the complex social dynamics of Edwardian Toronto while hunting for a killer.

Last Tango in Toronto represents a significant moment for the long-running series as it continues to innovate with its casting choices and narrative depth. The episode airs exclusively on Ovation tonight at 8 p.m. ET, giving viewers a chance to see how Slater transitions from dance floor to crime scene. The show continues to captivate audiences with its historical setting and intricate murder mysteries.