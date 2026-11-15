Murders plunge in US cities as Americans reclaim their streets from thugs

Major U.S. cities saw violent crime drop in 2026, with Tulsa, Oklahoma, leading homicide reductions at 71%, according to the MCCA report.

'Purge'-masked suspect accused of killing college student at Halloween bash — before his sister helps nab himUPS cargo plane, Copa Airlines passenger jet collide at Miami airport, leaving 2 injuredAt least 100 people pulled from Mississippi River after New Orleans ship crash as lengthy salvage effort looms Pentagon's former UFO investigator offers simple theory for mysterious jellyfish-shaped object on video MICHAEL RUIZ: Montauk bikini designer's $50M yacht death lawsuit frozen as owner asks judge for exoneration Natalee Holloway's confessed killer caught trying to extort $250K from grieving mother in FBI sting videoNYC woman allegedly struck by LGBTQ+ activist after questioning trans youth treatments: 'Never have answers' New Orleans boat crash called ‘miracle on the Mississippi’ as everyone is accounted for, officials saySchool investigating after viral video shows 10th grade girl punched, put in chokehold on Ohio school busMom who plowed into soccer field and killed 2 will not face charges, DA says MICHAEL RUIZ: Cold case DNA unmasks 'Montauk Mary' as cops probe link to Jersey Shore 'Thrill Killer'SpaceX Starship successfully caught during historic test flightMasked dirt bike riders swarm, attack vehicle on Staten Island streetTrump takes parting shot at DC golf course conditions before major overhaul beginsCold War espionage has been replaced by international corporate espionage, former CIA senior field officer saysPresident Trump went on offense to crush violent crime, FBI Director Kash Patel saysHigh crime rates have worried voters and captivated conversations during the past two election cycles.

From Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, 2026, homicides plunged 17.3% compared to the same period last year, according to a recent survey of 66 U.S. law enforcement agencies by theThe review examined data from four categories: homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault – robberies decreased 13.3%, aggravated assaults 4% and rapes 3.8%. Federal law enforcement officers stand at the interception of Beale St. and N. Second St., Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn.

Also read 2026 College Football Week 11 Expert Picks: What To Make Of USC-Indiana

, where overall crime fell by 29%. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, rates fell nearly 29%. Indianapolis, Indiana, saw 24% less violent crime. Tulsa led in the biggest drop in homicides.

There, killings dropped by 71%, according to the MCCA report. Aurora, Colorado experienced a 65% decline in homicides. And in Newark, New Jersey, they fell by 59%. BLUE CITY'S STAGGERING 40% VIOLENT CRIME DROP A 'BLUEPRINT FOR OTHER CITIES,' LAW ENFORCEMENT EXPERT SAYSFBI REPORTS 114% JUMP IN VIOLENT CRIME ARRESTS UNDER TRUMP COMPARED TO BIDEN’S FINAL MONTHS Indianapolis has seen a steady reduction in crime spread across all its districts, the police department’s public affairs office told Fox News Digital.

Advertisement

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has been targeting illegal guns in an effort to stomp out violent crime in the city.

"The entire city benefits when crime goes down," a spokesperson for the department wrote in an email. "This isn’t something that benefits just one neighborhood or one group of people, it benefits everyone who lives, works, and visits Indianapolis. " A recent assessment by the National Council on Criminal Justice sought to explain the declining homicide rate in the United States.

The Memphis Safe Task Force, members of the FBI and police patrol in the entertainment district, Beale Street, in downtown Memphis, Tennessee, Oct. 16, 2025. Proactive policing and a focus on deterrence strategies were among the theories credited for the decline. Researchers also agreed that a restoration to normalcy after pandemic-related social and economic disruptions could be having a positive effect.

, near the middle of the state, boasts crime rates at a 54-year low, Sheriff Grady Judd told Fox News Digital.

Advertisement

"Our index crime, rapes, robberies, murders, thefts, grand thefts, burglaries, auto thefts are at historic lows in this county," Judd said. He attributes that to the tough-on-crime policies within the sheriff’s office and the agency’s partnership with the local state attorney.

"We don't hold this as a secret. I tell people up front, ‘Hey, if you do this, you're going to jail. We're going to arrest you. ’"If you get online and solicit prostitution, we're going to arrest you," he said.

"If you get online and human traffic or try to human traffic children or adults, we're going to arrest you. If you are a sexual predator going after our children online, we're going to arrest you and we're going to send you to prison for a very long time. "